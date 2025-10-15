Everything From Georgia Tech QB Haynes King Ahead Of Matchup Against Duke
No. 12 Georgia Tech is gearing up for a huge ACC matchup against Duke this weekend and ahead of the game, Yellow Jackets QB Haynes King spoke with the media on Wednesday.
On what he looks for as a quarterback when looking at stunts…
“I mean, it kind of depends on play, for the most part, see what front they're in to get the protection right, make sure that's all right. Then, right before the snap, you're looking at the shell of the defense. Is it one high, two highs? Does it look like man zones, stuff like that?”
On what he has seen from Duke on tape….
“They're a really well-coached football team. They try to cause a lot of havoc defensively, whether it's up front or trying to create turnovers on the back end. So they do a really good job of doing that so far. I think they've caused like 11 turnovers this season already. They do a really good job of doing that, and then they're a really well-coached football team defensively.”
On what the message has been the message this week…
“Really just do your job, execute, up front. If we put a hat on a hat and cover guys up, we'll be fine to get the play started. On the perimeter, if we block guys and make plays on the perimeter, whether it's catching or making people miss out in space, you know, we'll have a really good chance in this game. If we don't do that and everybody takes their turn, then we're going to struggle. That's the main message: just do your job and execute.”
On if they talk about the former underdog mentality…
“No, we don't talk about it much because, I mean, like I've said before, we try to eliminate all external noises and stuff like that and focus on ourselves. Our opponents are faceless. If we handled our business, everything would be fine. Duke is a really good football team. We're going to have our hands full for four quarters.”
On his thoughts on Darian Mensash…
“I haven't seen much, but I've seen a little bit. I met him this summer when I was at the Manning Passing Academy. Really good guy, and so far he's been slinging around. He's been playing good, the little that I've seen.”
On how important it is for the other team to have a bye week going into the game…
“It definitely gives them, I guess you say, a lead and watching us and know extra week and stuff like that. You know, like I said, it's all external noise, all external factors, as long as we focus on ourselves and how we can improve, how we can continue to get better, we will be fine.”
On if he talked to any of the guys from the 1990s team…
“Yes, every now and then, very seldom. It's always nice just seeing a bunch of those guys come back and watch and cheer us on, and the support that they have and the excitement that comes with it.”
On any added pressure in a week of playing an explosive offense…
“I mean, no, not really. It's a football game, you know. Find ways to win, whether it's scoring every drive or finding ways to control the ball, time of possession, stuff like that. Just find ways to win, whatever it is and whatever the game plan is. How are you going to execute? How are you going to prioritize what's going on in your life to be able to go through that and have a successful game?”
On the Duke defensive front and Vincent Anthony Jr…
“I mean, they're very explosive. They play hard. They have almost a kind of like energy bug, they're not going to quit. They play through the whistle. Like I said before, they try to cause a lot of havoc, whether it's stunts or just playing really, really hard. So like I said, we're going to have our hands full for four quarters. They're really well coached up front. If we handle our business, then we'll see what happens.”
On the progression of the offensive line and the new guys playing in new roles this season…
“I mean, each and every week, they get better. That's just kind of like the standard throughout practice. We keep pushing these guys to chase the ball. The ball breaks, or whoever, let's chase it. Straining and stuff like that. Those are some of the things that we preach and we coach here. Just straining and chasing the ball and playing with effort, great effort.”
On Luke Harpring…
“I mean, he's only going to get better. Right now he's still kind of young, but each and every week, like you said, he's progressed and starting to become more of knowing what's going on and his role for this team. Each and every week, the better he plays, the better we are because he can make stuff happen in open space. So it just makes the whole team better and more explosive. He's only going to get better. The stars are bright for him.”
On playing another noon road kickoff on the road, and if they fixed anything from their last road game…
“We necessarily hadn't changed anything, but, you know, we've definitely learned from it. Everybody is trying to get prepared for and it doesn't just happen going into the weekend, Friday night to Saturday. It starts right now, on Tuesday, Wednesday. Are you getting enough sleep? Are you hydrating? Are you getting yourself ready to play at noon? Whatever those factors were, that's more of what we're doing and just kind of opened our eyes on maybe we weren't fully prepared that game, but other than that, we haven’t changed anything.
Full Interview: