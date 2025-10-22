Everything From Georgia Tech QB Haynes King Ahead Of Matchup Vs Syracuse
Georgia Tech is preparing to face Syracuse on Saturday and a it is a chance for the Yellow Jackets to to 8-0 and start 5-0 in ACC Play for the first time in school history. Ahead of the game, quarterback Haynes King spoke with the media on Wednesday and here is everything that he had to say:
On his favorite players to watch now and growing up…
“Growing up probably like Tom Brady, just the way that, you know, he controlled everything, controlled the game speed, and all of that. Then now, you know, like Patrick Mahomes and then, you know, Lamar, the way that he's able to run around and, you know, create and stuff like that.”
On how Luke Harpring has developed…
“He's definitely developed for sure and, you know, like I said, each and every week, he's gotten a lot better. He's still not like where his ceiling is, you know, because he has a really high ceiling because of his talent, but, like I said, each and every year, I mean, each and every week, he's developing more and more and almost pretty much just, you know, giving us that extra weapon on the perimeter. Being able to utilize the tight ends more in the passing game and stuff like that. Just gives us another weapon and gives us the ability to, you know, get more people the ball.”
On the play that he looked back at the sideline to see if he should score or not…
“I mean, I actually did see somebody. I forgot exactly like who I saw, but you know they were waving go score, go score. I mean, it was just one of those deals. You know, I just wanted to double-check and make sure because the whole time, you know, we were trying to, you know, hey, we need one more first down, one more first down, and ice the game. We'd rather go up three scores right there.”
On what makes the rushing attack tough to defend….
“You know, the guys up front, they do a heck of a job of just getting it started, giving us a chance. You know, the backs, the receivers, the quarterbacks, just being able to run it. Just like I said, just getting it started. Covering people up and allowing us to do what we do best.”
On if the tight ends being involved more opens up the running game for him…
“Oh, for sure. You know the defense can't really serve two masters, you know, either going to try to stop the run or stop the pass. Either or, you know, we got to make them wrong instead of making them right.”
On taking more shots down the field in the second half…
“A little bit of everything, you know, kind of in the game plan and then also scheme scheme wise and that was our little adjustment and then it just so happened to happen and you know trying to give one of the the guys a chance to make a play on the ball and that's exactly what we did and you know it ended up working out in our in our favor.”
On having a different center in the game and the transition of that…
“I mean, if you get enough reps with them, I guess it doesn't bother you as much. Those two guys, Harrison and Tana, you know, they were battling out this fall camp. I feel like we got a lot of reps with both of them as well. Both of them have their strengths and weaknesses, you know. With Tana being back, it gives us another level of you know, depth, which we needed. It hadn't bothered us too much, and you know if guys do their job, you know, snapping on time, the timing and being able to hear and listen to my voice plays a big role and and then also the communication up front to the other five guys.”
On how Jamal Haynes has handled this season despite not having the numbers he may have wanted….
“We've actually talked about it a little bit. Shooting a talk with the boys, you know. We talked about it and even told me he was like, "Yeah, I just got to, you know, keep grinding and doing my job and pressing the right gap and if I do that sooner or later it'll break, you know? I can't press and try to make a big play and stuff like that." I was like, "That's perfect." I feel like his head's in the right space. He's doing what's best for the team. Sometimes you've got to cram it, get those harder three to four, five-yard runs instead of just trying to make a big play and then losing too, you know. He's done a really good job of doing that this season, and like he said, you know, sooner or later he will be able to break and you know, party get started.
On how he feels physically at the midway point of the season…
“I mean, it's football, you know, you're going to have bumps and bruises. I feel like our staff does a really good job of helping me throughout the week to get ready to practice and to get ready for the game. You know I'm in there as soon as I get out of class. I'm in there for the rest of the day, trying to get it right. I thank those people and the training staff, the nutritionist, and strength coach, and all that. The ability to communicate with our coaching staff as well. You're going to have bumps and bruises, but how do you take care of your body? How do how do you fuel it? It's a lot that goes into it.”
On the playmakers on offense…
“I mean, you said it as a playmaker, I mean that that's just what he does, and he just makes plays. You know, getting the ball in space and see what he does and they've done a really good job of you know executing and coming in there when this number's called.”
On body blows and if he has seen an opponent get worn out this year…
“A little bit. I'm not really, I guess you'd say, looking in their eyes, you know, trying to look for that. But I'm just trying to find ways to score. Whether it's, you know, like I say all the time, throwing it, running or or handing it off. Sometimes I guess you say you do kind of sense that, and you know, we've had a couple of games where, you know, we broke open late for a couple of long runs and stuff like that. I guess you could say it is a testament of almost you know wearing the other team down.”
On it being homecoming Saturday, and if the crowd can reach another level this week…
“Oh, for sure. But you know, they've done a really good job so far of coming out and supporting and being loud. It's homecoming, and you would love for it to be a packed house, you know, sold out and all that. So, that's what we're hoping for, and just come out and like I said, make a home-field advantage. Truly, homefield advantage, and they've done a really good job of doing that so far, and we love the support that's happened so far this season.