Everything From Georgia Tech Quarterback Haynes King After Tuesday's Practice
Fall Camp rolled on today for Georgia Tech and today, the pads came on for the first time. After practice, starting quarterback Haynes King spoke with the media, and here is everything he had to say.
1. On who is the fastest and strongest among the quarterbacks...
"I mean, the catapult's been saying Graham so far. But, you know, the top speed is so far going to be me. But other than that, like, it depends on the lift. You know, everybody's competing each and every day. You know, everybody has their strengths. And just how close and tight -knit we are. It's just, it makes everything fun and it's almost like it just makes everybody better you know and it just it's just competition every day but we're also close and you know we can talk serious we can joke around whatever it is like we can do and it's it's just fun being around everybody."
2. On if he has taken a closer look at Florida State yet...
"A little bit, but, I mean, right now we're still focused on getting better as a team and focusing on ourselves and what we can do each and every day to keep improving."
3. On getting through the first day in full pads...
"h, yeah, it was hot. Like you said, a sauna, everybody was going through it, you know, hot, sweating, balls were wet, everything. But, you know, same thing. The closer you are and the more competition that you have each and every day is going to drive those people because, you know, it's not about always winning. It's just like you just hate to lose. It can be hate to lose running to a drill. I hate to lose. In any drill, that competition raises your level of play each and every day. And I feel like we have a great locker room right now. And, you know, the defense right now is really, really pushing the offense. And that's just going to make everybody better. And, you know, everybody knows iron sharpens iron."
4. On the biggest thing he has learned from Coach Weinke...
"The main thing is consistency. And that also goes along with taking care of the ball. But being consistent and being able to sustain that each and every day, when things get hard, tough, you know, everybody's tired. We've got to be able to sustain his offense. And that comes with your energy level each and every day, how consistent you are with that. If you have a consistent routine, everything else is going to take care of itself. It's just everything's going to start falling in place. Everything's going to be more consistent. That's really how it starts right there, being consistent and be able to sustain them."
5. On how deep the skill positions are...
"Oh, yeah. And it makes everything not necessarily easier, but better. Because, like you said, the amount of talent that we have, not just with the first group, but with the second and the third group as well, it just pushes people because it's like, they're seeing other guys make plays so it's like hey let me get out there make some plays you know what I mean and that like I said it's just going to push people and make people better and it just makes people you know dot their eyes cross their t's and that's just how it is it's going to be and it's just going to improve this offense as well."