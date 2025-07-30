Everything From Georgia Tech RB Jamal Haynes After Day 2 Of Fall Camp
Star running back Jamal Haynes talked with the media at the conclusion of Day 2 of Fall Camp at Georgia Tech. Here is everything he had to say.
On being on the Maxwell list preseason list …
“It is definitely a great thing to look at. We really don't worry about any preseason awards. We worry about winning and doing what we have to do inside of fall camp to make sure that we have the best team that we can start out the season,” said Haynes.
On his academic journey and graduating with a high GPA…
“Yes, I actually just graduated this past May with a business degree, and then I'm heading into my master's program right now in marketing. So that's going to be the next little year adventure. So hopefully I'll be trying to get drafted and graduate at the same time. 4.0 ended up on the Dean's List this final semester.
On if it is bigger than the football stuff or comparable….
“It got me my degrees, and that's what I needed. So that's definitely what we aimed for. So definitely happy with that for sure,” said Haynes.
On his leadership and upholding the Georgia Tech standard….
“Yeah, definitely. Just really growing up throughout the program. Obviously, I've been here for five years, so I kind of know what the ins and outs on how practice and how fall camp is going to be. Obviously, we have a lot of young guys that did come in. So just really getting them prepared and really just trying to help them out, getting pushed through practice, but also upholding that standard that Coach Key sees and that the team sees. Coach Key talked about making that final jump, and making that jump is helping out the younger guys and getting them going and upholding that standard,” said Haynes.
On how he feels health wise….
“Probably the best I've ever felt. I said it probably like a couple interviews ago, y'all will get the full Jamal Haynes this year. Y'all will get the full Jamal Haynes. I feel great, healthy, physically and mentally, I'm in a great space right now.
On the confidence of the team….
“It all starts with the hard work and recruiting. I mean, those guys do spend hours and hours on the road going to find out the guys that will fit this program and that will fit the depth of this program. Over the years, we have definitely created a great depth in all positions and that gives us a chance to not have any fall off rather be a one or two or three, whoever goes in the game that gives us a chance to win.”
On the weather the past two days at fall camp….
“Personally, that's a mental thing. You really got to just lock in and go to the task, like go at the task at hand. You can't really worry about all the outside factors, whether it's rain, hail, sleet, snow, doesn't matter. You got to go get the job done. So it's one of those mental things that you just have to lock in.”
On the progression of the program the last few years and if he can tell a difference…
“I definitely could tell the difference. I think the biggest difference is the buy-in. Everybody's bought in, especially like just from starting off in the spring, with obviously the guys coming in and NIL taking a big turn. You're never gonna have the same team over the years. It's just inevitable. So just really with the new guys coming in and then us building a bond over the spring and the summer, you can definitely see the change in the program. We have a great locker room. As long as you have a great locker room, you have great people surrounded by your team, you have a great team.”
On what offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner means to him and the program…
“He meant everything to me and the program. He actually was one of the first people that actually suggested that I move from wide receiver to running back. Him just knowing my background and whatnot. First off, congratulations to him, because that's huge (the contract extension). That's huge on his part. Congratulations to Georgia Tech, because I know they obviously wanted to keep him. He's been a big role in my life and I forever appreciate Coach Faulkner for sure.”
On how Coach Faulkner makes his job easier….
“It definitely starts from Coach Faulkner, but definitely it rolls into our position coaches. Coach McKenzie does a very great job of just making sure everybody just knows what they're doing, especially inside that running back room. From that transitional standpoint, from going from wide receiver to running back, he makes everybody in the side room make sure that they know what they're doing. So it was an easy process, but now two years in, going on three years now. I feel very comfortable in the backfield. I'm just ready to play now. It's time to get it on. Suit it up.”
On how excited he is about the running back room….
“That's extremely big. Truthfully, I could truthfully say it's probably the best running back room we've had at Georgia Tech in a good little long time. Just as far as each person in there talent wise and how we push each other each and every day, it's great to have. Then just as far as like what you said, just me on the part of just staying healthy gives everybody else a chance to actually get some touches, but on top of that keep me fresh and make sure I'm good to go.”