Everything From Georgia Tech RB Malachi Hosley In His Thursday Media Availability

Georgia Tech running back Malachi Hosley talked to the media for the first time in 2026. He was one of the leading tailbacks a season ago for the Yellow Jackets and averaged seven yards per carry. Here is everything he had to say in his press conference on the quarterback room, running backs, offensive coordinators, and head coach Brent Key.

On the first year with Georgia Tech and what he wants to improve…

“So my first year was a great start. I fought a battle through a few injuries, so I just want to build from that. Trying to stay healthy.”

On wanting to run the ball more and the relationship he is building with Justice Haynes….

“I love it. We're both competitors, so we just build off that every day. We're still trying get to know each other.

On the difference between Buster Faulkner offense and George Godsey's offense….

“Finally, under center. I feel like he uses his backs a little more within the pass game running game. He has some screens. So just fantastic as a back.”

On the competition on the offensive line…

“So we lost some key guys like Red and Joe, but I thought we built better depth overall. We have a one and a two group that can compete with it.”

On the offensive line this year….

“We're bigger, more athletic and they're running. You can see that them guys want to run.”

On how much his confidence went up after seeing his game translate last year…

“A lot. I could see it throughout the season that my confidence went up and I think it helped my production as well.”

On new running backs coach Jimmy Smith….

“I like Jim, he's cool, more laid back, and like he does more than his coaching off the field, so he gives us a chance to actually play.”

On the young guys in the running back room….

“I've seen them build their confidence grow, understanding of football at a college level, just within the run scheme and pass block, and I just can't wait for them boys to get the opportunity.”

On what he is looking forward to in the offense…

“Run game. How we will establish it….

On the new quarterback room….

“Them boys competing every day, taking it day by day right now.”

Hosley will be one to watch next season for the Yellow Jackets.