Everything From Georgia Tech Tight End J.T. Byrne After Tuesday's Practice
Georgia Tech was back on the practice field today, as the Yellow Jackets are nearly a week away from their season-opening game against Colorado. After Tuesday's Practice, tight end J.T. Byrne spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say:
1. On his relationship with Coach Brock...
"Yeah, I mean, it's been great. Just kind of getting to know them over time. We had a lot of time in the summer to work together as well. So just kind of building that relationship on a personal level, which has been great. Just to kind of continue to get to know each other, learn about kind of like our past, where school, all that good stuff. And then from a football standpoint, we're We're taking steps every day,and it's been a pleasure working with them, for sure."
2. On where he fits in with the offense...
" Totally, I think. I mean, the beauty about our offense is we get to do so many things, and Coach Faulkner sets up the tight ends in such great ways. So, I think with that being said, I'm obviously wanting and willing to do whatever is best for the team, whether that be in the run game or the pass game or the, you know, pass protection game. We run a lot of that as well. So, I think we just run multiple different things throughout a drive, throughout a game, so kind of to have that idea and have that mindset that you want to be a Swiss Army knife in this offense. So, I've been trying to just find myself as much as I can and I know that's what we pride ourselves on in the tight end room and you know with Coach Faulkner's offense we we got to be ready for anything."
3. On adjusting to the heat at the start of camp...
"It's funny day one wasn't a blast from a heat perspective I remember I got back to the locker room and my buddy from Cal sent me like a picture and it was like he had like the the temperature and I was like 72 I was like okay that's that sounds pretty sweet but and as I'm you know losing 10 pounds on the first day but after day one I felt really I'm getting used to the heat and we were and it was pretty hot in the summer. So I was able to get acquainted quickly, and I was pleased about that. But that first day, it definitely was a little interesting, for sure. I've never had that kind of heat before."
4. On if he has had a chance to play in altitude before...
"I went to Utah a couple times, in Colorado once. And I think There's always factors in games, no matter where you go, whether it be the crowd, whether it be the altitude, the weather, and being at Cal last year, we were making cross -country trips every weekend, playing in new environments. So you understand that that's part of it, but at the same time, I like to pride myself on not making any excuses and going out there, and you have to execute at a high level. We got a lot of people watching us we're gonna be on a national stage and you know no one no one can feel the altitude that's watching the game so that's that's kind of a mindset on that."
5. On his first game as a Yellow Jacket getting closer...
"Yeah, I've never been more thrilled to start a season in my career, even going back to high school. Just the way that I've been able to build this relationship with the staff and my teammates, I couldn't be more excited to go fight for those guys. And then from a personal standpoint, I'm excited to showcase, just from a physicality standpoint, trying to put my face mask on as many people as I can. So I'm really excited about that. It's coming up soon."