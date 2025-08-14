Everything From Georgia Tech WR Malik Rutherford After Wednesday's Practice
Georgia Tech veteran WR Malik Rutherford talked to the media at the conclusion of fall camp practice on Wednesday about his game, the wide receiver room, and some of the young additions coming into the program. Here is everything he had to say.
On what he has done to take his game to the next level…
“Yeah, Coach McKnight and, talk a lot about that, me wanting to get to the next level. It’s going to take me a lot of things to do well in my position, especially at my size. So it's just about being consistent every day, coming in and doing the little things. Just coming in, being myself every day, high energy, picking up the guys around me. Then, for me personally, just trying to get my mental right. So for me to be able to come here, give that energy to my teammates even when they're not feeling it, even when I'm not feeling it, just coming here, just breaking through, having that mental toughness, and just being able to come out there and compete with my teammates."
On how his job is made easier with the WR room Tech has…
“Being able to put have guys, you know, in the other room, you know, it just makes it hard on the defenses, you know, and of course, you wouldn’t want to get doubled. So it's good to have guys like Eric, Dean, Isaiah, and Bailey in the room. With how Faulkner wants to run the offense, it allows us to all get the ball in our hands. So they don't know who to, you know, target on certain plays. So that's good for offense."
On the young guys, Jamauri Brice and Jordan Allen….
Jordan is catching on quickly. He's out there making plays, and me and him just being real fast. He reminds me of me a lot, really a lot. I really see myself in him. So yeah, Jordan has been having a good fall camp. And then Jamauri, he's still learning, but he's making plays. He's showing up, and he just has to keep learning the offense. He's gonna be good for us also."
On being mentioned with some of the great Georgia Tech wide receivers…
“It would really mean a lot, just cement my name and history along with those guys. think it was Kelly Campbell up there at the top, Calvin Johnson, just named two of those guys. It would mean a lot to me. I came in with the gold. I wanna leave my mark. So yeah, that's gonna be something good for me. Something to hang my hat on."
On it being his last go round and fall camp…
“I'm just grateful to be here in this position, you know, could have been anywhere else. So I'm just grateful. I'm just living it out.”
On being a strong leader with all the new faces in the WR room…
“For me personally, I like to give guys time. New guys are different, especially like for Eric and Dean. It probably took them about a week and a half just to get accustomed to us. All the guys in the receiver room, we're really comfortable. We talk to each other, laugh every day. It's just that we are all together. We stick as one. Coach McKnight wants us as a tight-knit group because he feels like that'll make us play better."
On how position flexibility helps the WR room…
“For me personally, I feel like it helps a lot of guys in the room, know, especially with our legs, how much we run. You know, guys being able to go in and play other positions. So for instance, say Bailey in and I go play Z, I'm saving Eric legs. Then the same thing, he even put Jordan outside last practice. So that's something good for the whole receiver room. And for me personally, just, you know, being able to play outside and inside is something I know scouts will look at. So I try my best to do both.”
On if guys are surprised with how well he blocks…
“I mean, I'm not sure, but probably so. Yeah, but me personally, it just comes down to effort and just protecting your teammate. I've been a blocker since high school, so it's nothing new for me. It's just by learning the technique to block and keeping the hands inside, never outside. So I won't get any holding calls."