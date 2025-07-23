Everything From Georgia Tech WR Malik Rutherford At ACC Media Days
On Wednesday, it was day two of the ACC Media Days and several notable players were in attendance for the Yellow Jackets, including wide receiver Malik Rutherford. The versatile playmaker talked about his return to the Yellow Jackets and much more in Charlotte. Here is everything he had to say.
On what feels right about returning to the Yellow Jackets…
“Playing for that guy right there, Coach Key, and playing with these two guys. And also my mom, she wanted me to graduate from Georgia Tech. That played a big part. I just wanted to be here. I've been committed to Georgia Tech since my sophomore year of high school, so I wanted to finish what I started. I was a part of the rebuild, so yeah.”
On developing route running skills and utilizing skillset to the best of his ability….
“Just taking advice from our receiver coach, Coach McKnight, and watching a lot of film day and night, even if I'm just on YouTube watching NFL guys training and things like that. I'm always trying to piggyback off of things that I see.”
On why Georgia Tech is ready to compete at the next level….
“Because of the depth we have. We never had this much depth in all the years that I've been here. I feel like every guy on our team could play ball at the highest level that Coach Key wants us to play at.”
On what about his family drives him so much….
“Since I was a kid, my mom, she literally -- my mom and my dad and my two older brothers, they literally did anything that I asked of them. There's no way that I can repay them, but just go hard for them and get them anything that they want. One of my biggest goals is to retire my mom and dad.”
On the wide receiver room in 2025…
“All great guys. We're all competitive. This fall camp, there's about to be a lot of competition. We don't know who's going to be a starter. It's up to Coach McKnight. But we come in and work every single day. We go out there and we have fun. We're always dancing around, things like that. Yeah, we just go out there and compete.”
On whether he feels slighted about more people nationally talking about the players who left the team then him returning…
“I don't really care about any of that, to be honest. I'm just worried about winning and becoming a better teammate for my team.”