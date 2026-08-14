Everything From Georgia Tech WR's Jordan Allen, Debron Gatling, and Isaiah Fuhrmann After Friday's Fall Practice

Jordan Allen, Debron Gatling, and Isaiah Fuhrmann are expected to be three of Georgia Tech's leaders at the wide receiver position in 2026, and they had a chance to meet with the media after Friday's practice. Here is everything that they had to say.

Isaiah Fuhrmann

1. On his transition from Elon to Georgia Tech...

"It's been great. You know, I got here in like late January, right after I committed. And ever since I got here, it's been a smooth transition from coaching and players. Feeling like I'm home, and it's been really easy to get along with everybody and understand, you know, we all have a common goal. So it's easy to, you know, when everyone's in the same direction, you know what I'm saying?"

2. On playing for Jafar Williams...

"I think overall, just understanding what the offense is trying to do. I'm not just running a post to run a post. There's a whole concept of things going on on the backside or behind me that I have to be aware of and be able to understand that we're doing it for a certain reason. So that's really helped me out in my transition here."

3. On what he learned in the spring despite being injured...

" Yeah, I think it was really valuable to me. And talking about kind of my last point, like seeing how everything works together and getting a broad view instead of, you know, just me in that singular receiver spot. So I think that was really valuable for me when I was out. It's nothing like having pads on and, you know, being able to play in it. So it's been great. I'm really happy to be back."

4. On the chemistry between the wide receivers and Alberto Mendoza...

"Yeah, I mean, between, you know, both groups and really all the quarterbacks, like us just being on the same page, like that's necessary for us to be successful. And I think from day one of us getting here and even learning the playbook in the winter. throughout the entire process we've all been locked in um and our chemistry can only you know get better."

5. On his ability to make tough catches...

"I always played basketball when I was younger and I was always the tallest guy so like getting rebounds and high pointing it and then knowing when to jump like I think that's an ability of mine that I'm really good at and continuing to develop, obviously. But I think that's the biggest thing is just being able to time your jump and know where the ball is going to be. And it also comes with chemistry from the quarterback, knowing where he wants to put me and put the ball at."

6. On his ability to be a leader...

"It all kind of comes naturally um you know just being able to get back out on the field and with the guys has been a really big thing for me um but like the message in the room is you know regardless we're going to be the best unit on the team in the country in the conference all of those things so like we should be able to run out any three or four guys and be able to win um so you know it's really about the entire group as a whole um But it's been a good transition, and I love the guys here.

7. On what he has learned from De Andre Hopkins...

"D-Hop is a great guy. I mean, as soon as he got here, like, just blending in to the culture that we have, the staff, it's been really easy to kind of get along. And with D-Hop, it's, you know, just little tips and kind of things on the field, like, okay, yeah, I see this, you know, understanding how he sees the game too, without trying to annoy him too much, but also him working really well with Coach Williams and them together being really good for us as a receiving group."

Jordan Allen...

1. On going from being an inexperienced freshman to the most experienced player at the position...

"It's been great, you know, just kind of just taking that next step in my game, you know, just... Elevate from last year, you know, just trying to build and just be a better player for my teammates to lean on. Just having playing time last year. And, yeah, it's been great."

2. On the transition from Buster Faulkner's offense to George Godsey's...

"It's been great. You know, Coach Godsey's very creative. You know, he came from the league. Ravens done a lot of great things and so far with us. So he's just really just been coming together and just getting everybody the ball. specializing in shifts and motions, you know, just moving everything around, just making it harder on our defense and just putting it all together."

3. On what he has learned from DeAndre Hopkins...

"Yes. I think Coach Hop, he's definitely a perfect fit for our program. You know, he came in. It's been a real smooth tradition for him. He's been a real easy guy to talk to, very comfortable just having conversations with him. You know, I mean, he's a legend. So, I mean, any little bit and pieces he can give to our game, us young guys, everybody, just to elevate our game. I mean, it's been truly an honor just to be able to work with him, and it's been great."

4. On how the other guys can take the pressure off him...

"Yeah, we've seen a lot of great things so far from, you know, young guys, transfers, you know, just kind of just finding the role in the program, just with a different offense. But it's been a lot of great things from new players that haven't been here last year that's been stepping up, making great plays."

5. On the freshmen receivers...

"Oh, for sure. Coi (Jean-Noel), I kind of see him in myself. I kind of see myself in him. You know, he's very fast, shifty, a lot of juice. Kentrell (Davis) been making a lot of great plays. Darnell (Collins), been stepping up big time, you know. So all those guys, you know, all the guys that came in this year as freshmen, you know, they've really been hammering it hard, especially since D-Hop got here.

He's been working with them guys a lot, you know, just getting them ready. getting them in the playbook and all that stuff."

6. On playing different receiver positions...

"For sure. It's definitely been fun, you know, just being moved around, backfield, outside, slot, you know, just to keep defense on our toes, just to use everybody and just use everybody's strength. And just never be too predictable, you know, just to be moved around and basically do everything in the route tree. So it's definitely been great. Coach Godsey has been very great using us, utilizing everybody just to get everybody in different spots to succeed."

7. On going against the defensive backs in practice...

"Yeah, it's been a great competition on the perimeter, you know. But guys like Bak, Daquan (White) coming back, (Zachary) Tobe, all those guys have been putting in work. And we're iron shop and iron, so we've been getting better."

8. On Alberto Mendoza...

"Just his love for the game. He's a student of the game. He lives here. I mean, he's always in the playbook. He doesn't really mess up. He always knows what to do, getting guys in the right position, spreading the ball, honest. I mean, he's very easy to talk to and he is a ball player."

Debron Gatling

1. On his opportunities to get on the field...

"I feel like it was a good learning experience last year, learning from Malik, Eric, Dean, and all them guys, Isaiah. I feel like they showed me a lot how to approach. going to practice, how to approach the walkthroughs and stuff like that. I could say they probably just got me better mentally. I feel like that was something I had to really work in on, like the mental thing. But it's just been going great. The opportunities this year has been going good. I feel like I've been getting more reps. So, you know, that's even better, you know, getting like game speed reps and stuff like that. And I feel like that's what I've been needing and everything's been going good. Right."

2. On the confidence he has carried over form spring...

"Yes, sir. I definitely think I took the confidence from the spring going to the fall side. I feel like I just go on to camp, you know, more confident. I feel like I'm back in, like, my high school days, you feel me? Not really worried about nothing, not really messing up on anything, you know, just going out there playing fast and executing my job."

3. On his impression of Alberto Mendoza...

"Most definitely. I can say us receivers, we were meeting with Bert probably in the summer. Every day after we did an OTA or a walkthrough, we were over there meeting, watching film with him, running routes on air. We actually was running routes on days that we had an off day, but we wasn't taking off days. We were still trying to build the chemistry. all the receivers, and we've been, I say we put in a lot of work, and it's showing it this far again, because I feel like the receiver group and Alberto have definitely, like, flashed and shown a lot what we can do this year."

4. On the transition from Buster Faulkner's offense to George Godsey's...

"I feel like it wasn't really too hard because they have some similarities. It's just, like, different names and different groupings and stuff. You know, I feel like we have a lot more groupings and, you know, a lot more stuff that we can do. And this offense, just because the pieces we got, I feel like we have a real good team on offense and defense. And I really think we got a lot of depth that people really don't realize. And I feel like we're going to be real good this year."

5. On what he has learned from DeAndre Hopkins...

"I feel like it's been great. You know, he just adds the experience thing. I feel like I can say like we was running around and I seen a coverage I ain't seen before from the defense. And he's seen it in the league before. He's telling me how to run the road off the coverage and stuff like that. So I feel like just having that, somebody who actually, I mean, I can't say just actually because a lot of our coaches played, but like somebody that played my position who did it at the highest level and consistently. And I feel like just knowing that he knows what he's talking about and believing in him, he believes in me. And I feel like everything's been going good with that."

6. On how the freshmen have been developing...

"Oh, yeah, most definitely. I could probably highlight really all of them, but right now who's really been standing out is probably Darnell and Kentrell. But, yeah, Darnell and Kentrell has really been improving, especially Darnell and both of them boys. They've been improving every day.

You know, they spend extra time with Coach Hop, extra time with Coach Williams before practice. Doing their own walk-through on their self, like going over the script before practice. So I can say they're maturing. And that whole group, all them young guys, J.J., Coi, especially Coi, Coi have been flashing too. All them boys have been getting better. But I feel like they've been taking it more serious, like the meetings, walking through on their own, meeting on their own, you know, watching film. So they're starting to treat themselves like a pro and they're showing on the field and everybody's noticing also."

7. On being able to play multiple positions out wide...

"I definitely think you challenge your mind a little bit, you know, because, you know, we got to play all three positions or all four positions. We're playing X, F, Y, Z, everything for real. But I feel like it just shows it gives you more opportunities to make plays and put the ball in your hands. So what I feel like with Coach Godsey is doing. He's trying to get everybody to ball and spread the rock around so we all be healthy and everybody be good by the time the end of the season so we can go get that chip."