Everything From Georgia Tech OC George Godsey After Tuesday's Fall Camp Practice

Georgia Tech was back on the practice field today, and the Yellow Jackets continue to work towards their season opener against Colorado on Sept. 3rd.

After practice on Tuesday, Georgia Tech offensive coordinator George Godsey spoke with the media for the second time since being hired in January, and here is everything that he had to say.

1. On Alberto Mendoza...

"Yeah, you know, it's been eight months, roughly, of him in the offseason. He's been putting the time in and he's been with the guys and building, building his knowledge of the system and doing a good job of communicating it. So, you know, we're two days in, so it's real early. But I really like the place where he's at and really where he's been all summer."

2. On Alberto Mendoza's intelligence and how that helps him run the offense...

"Yeah, you know, that's a requirement of the position. It's to know all 22 players on the field, offense and defensively. And, you know, if our team needs to be put in the best situation, then he's got the freedom to do that stuff. He understands ball. He knows spatial awareness, zone coverages, recognition of man coverages. And, you know, like I said, those are requirements and really fundamentals of the quarterback position. I feel really good about where he's at with that.

Coach Weinke's done an unbelievable job with that. And, you know, we're seeing it out there in practice, which is the most important part."

3. On if he noticed more college concepts trickling up to the NFL...

"Yeah, and a lot of the concepts are, you know, you see them everywhere. And some of those are what we call core concepts. And then depending on the personnel, you can expand on those core concepts and put a little sprinkle to it. And, you know, we have a smart group, really intelligent group at all the positions, starting at the quarterback, offensive line. They work hard at their craft. The running backs were diverse.

There's a lot of guys there that can, can help us. And the receivers are catching on, you know, and they're able to play multiple positions. And the more that those guys are into understanding both what we're trying to do and what defensive defensively they're trying to do against us, then you're able to put those extra touches on the plays that can complement, you know, what you see a lot in the core concepts."

4. On the benefits of giving the quarterback freedom at the line of scrimmage...

"Well, you know, that's a good question. And, you know, there's benefits and there's detriments. You know, you give the quarterback. So much to think about at the line of scrimmage. And you can kind of paralyze the group. You know, the line's not putting themselves in a stance and they're not firing off the ball. Conversely, you'd like to not to run where a lot of people are. So you'd like to maybe go the other way. So there's a fine balance of that.

And as a staff, we work really hard at putting our guys in the best position. And it's pretty obvious when they're not in the best position. But for the most part. You know, it's collaborative between player and coach and understanding where the issues are and how to get out of those issues."

5. On using different personnel packages in the offense...

"Well, I mean, the first thing that Brent asked me when we talked about this opportunity was, you know, what's the identity of your offense? And my first question to him was, who are the players? And the offense is built around the players. I don't care what stop I've been at. And, you know, I didn't develop that. The players dictate the schemes, and everything is dependent on how we utilize those players. You've got a fast guy, he might run deeper routes. You've got a guy with good hands, he might run shorter routes. Running backs, inside, outside, I think all of that goes together. Same thing with the line. We look at every facet and what they do best and really try to hone in on what they do best so that our plays can really shine when we call them. And I think that's kind of what he was getting at there with you."

6. On getting J.P. Powell, Trelain Maddox, and Shane Marshall involved with the RB's

" From week to week, that's a tough thing to do. You know, that position, though, you get hit every play for the most part if you're carrying the ball or you're blocking for the quarterback. So we need a lot of fresh bodies there, and we want fresh bodies in. So they'll be, you know, by committee if we need it to be, or we'll rely on one person if he's running well and he's in a good position.

You know, you see it really in all sports, you know, when you put that next guy in basketball, when you put that pinch hitter in. And we're going to have plays for the group so that when it's their opportunity, it's the plays that they do best and that they're ready for."

7. On Justice Haynes and Malachi Carney being named to award watchlists...

"Yeah, I mean, they're veteran players and they played ball. You know, it's different when you take in a bunch of first-year players and have an experience, and the good and the bad under their belt. They can weather the storm, lead by example, and know when it's time to turn it up a notch and speak to his teammates, whether it's Malachi or Justice, or let's get another person in here. We are a player-led team. We're a coach-led team. We work together. And I think experience is the best thing you can do. More reps. you know, the more you learn. I think that applies to everything."

8. On what the identity of the team can be...

"Yeah, I mean, it's a diverse group. You know, I've spoken really about every position. And, you know, I really like where we're at in all the rooms. There's not one time when we go out there and call a play that we're worried about protecting somebody. You know, unfortunately, you find yourself in some of those positions where, you know, maybe you're heavy loaded at a certain group and receiver and you're counting on that group to really pull your team. They've done a hell of a job here recruiting, evaluating and bringing in the talent for us to get out there and put together a product that's going to impress people. So we're working like hell to get there and, you know, stay to a camp. But we've been building this whole offseason, you know, to get out there and really let it shine."

9. On DeAndre Hopkins coming to the coaching staff...

"Well, you know, both DeAndre and Jafar have played the position, so they know what it takes. And DeAndre has done it. at the highest level and done it consistently. And, you know, really excited to have him here, you know, for his first coaching opportunity. We've been close for a while. I don't know if that. started when I threw the ball 170 times to him, or if he and I had a good relationship on and off the field. But really excited to just add to the group. You know, it's a young group. It's a group that needs as much coaching as possible. So it was good. He was in there early with me today. So we're getting our stripes earned. And he's learning from the whole staff, learning from Jafar. And, you know, he's also putting his... His excellent resume on display out there with what the individual technique and drills he's doing."

10. On the backup center position...

"Yeah, I mean, that's part of camp. You know, we're not out there and guys don't get 60 reps a day. So we even those out and we make sure before we go out there that every group's getting equal reps and they're working with each other. So in case that comes up, we don't talk about that. So we go out there, though, and we want to make sure as coaches we're prepared for everything. You know, certainly some of the drills. After we get three or four reps, let's bring someone in there and work that cohesiveness and communication that has to take place with those five guys. You know, it's one thing to hear the same voice over and over. And then when a new voice comes in there, he's got to demonstrate that same ability. So there's no drop off and the consistency stays from play to play."