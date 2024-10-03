Everything From Haynes King Ahead of Matchup vs Duke
Practice rolled on today at Georgia Tech as they prepare for their matchup with 5-0 Duke. After practice, quarterback Haynes King spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On improving the rushing attack during the bye week...
"You know, our main focus this week was details and consistency, you know, we got to be able to take walkthroughs and meetings onto the game field and onto the practice field, and I feel like this week we've done a really good job doing that."
2. On Duke's Secondary...
"Yeah, they definitely have a really good secondary. Well what makes them good is they're always running to the ball. I guess the best way you can explain it is like a little match you can't get rid of. They're always running high energy, physical, fast, well -coached, they don't bust much, like it's just, they're a well -coached football team, especially defensively in the back end."
3. On how productive the bye week was for healing up...
"The bye -week was very productive you know it was well I guess you'd say timed as well because we got we had a gauntlet at first and now we'regonna have to get in this gauntlet as well but you know it was it was good for us we had to get a couple people back feeling better and just kind of the legs under us and this week it's been as fast as fall camp you know the way we've practice and running around. So I feel like everybody's got their legs back under them, running fast, playing fast, practicing fast."
4. On if he enjoys being a part of the running game...
"I enjoy winning. I don't care how it has to happen. I want to win, and coach knows that. And, you know, whatever it is that you want to win."
5. On how to counteract Duke's aggressiveness on defense...
"Stay ahead of the chains. As soon as we get behind the chains, that's when we're going to start doing all the exotic stuff so that we've got to do our best as an offense to put the guys up front in in a really good position, stay out of it. That's the best protection against all that exotic stuff, just stay out of it. So that's the number one deal that we're focusing on, like I said with this week, being detailed, staying ahead of the chain, positive first down, stuff like that."
6. On if he likes to start the game with the ball or kick it...
"I would say let's defer it, play the game. Because once you defer it, now you have a really good chance to win the middle four, the middle eight, however, people break that up. But that's the last last four minutes, the first half, first four minutes, second half, and then you get in the ball back as well coming out second half. So that, that you can kind of, I guess you would say gain another possession by doing that, but you know, however the game lays out, like, you know, we're gonna stay aggressive, we're gonna be us, that's what got us here, you know, that, so we're just gonna stick with it, right."
7. On Freshman Offensive Lineman Harrison Moore...
"I mean his ceiling there. I don't think there is a ceiling for him How fast he's picked up on stuff the dog that he has he just competes each and every day the grit He has toughness like he's one of those Gritty dirty offense linemen that you just love, you know, he's not gonna complain. He's going to get in there, hey, what's the next play? Like, he didn't complain about anything. He just gets in there and rolls."
8. On how confident he is in the fourth down plays...
"Oh, yeah. At the end of and when it's fourth down, you're going for it. To me, I just look at it as pretty much like another third down. Another chance to move the change. As soon as you make stuff bigger than what it is, it's gonna bite you in the butt. Just as long as you stay calm, trust your rules, execute it, everything's gonna be good."
9. On having another primetime home game...
"Oh, really exciting. You know, it's just the next opportunity that we have. But, you know, it's going to be great atmosphere, great competition. It's just going to be a fun football game."