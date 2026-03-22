Vegas Releases Way Too Early Odds For Georgia Tech To Win the ACC In 2026

Georgia Tech wrapped up their second week of spring practice this week and the Yellow Jackets are in the midst of forming their team for 2026.

While Brent Key is entering his fourth season as the head coach, this feels like a new era of some sorts for Georgia Tech. They have two new coordinators, a new starting quarterback, and other starters to replace from their 9-4 season from a year ago. Georgia Tech was one win away from playing in the ACC Championship and they are working to get over the finish line this time and reach Charlotte.

New odds

Fresh odds from Fanduel Sportsbook have been released for next year's ACC race and Georgia Tech at this point of the offseason is seen as an underdog to win the conference next season. The Yellow Jackets are 10th in the conference with odds of +3300.

Here is how the rest of the ACC lines up:

1. Miami: -135

2. SMU: +700

3. Louisville: +1100

4. Clemson: +1600

5. Pittsburgh: +1700

6. Virginia: +1700

7. Virginia Tech: +2200

8. NC State: +2700

9. Cal: +2700

10. Georgia Tech: +3300

11. Florida State: +3500

12. Duke: +7000

13. Wake Forest: +7500

14. Syracuse: +10000

15. North Carolina: +12500

16. Stanford: +25000

17. Boston College: +30000

These are interesting odds for Georgia Tech. Given the questions that they have with the new staff, new quarterback, and other new starters, those odds seem fair, but Georgia Tech could out play these odds. They have a projected win total of 6.5 and in very season under Brent Key, the Yellow Jackets have gone over their win total.

If the odds are correct, then everyone in the ACC is going to be chasing Miami this season. The Hurricanes are coming off an appearance in the national championship game and have brought in the top recruiting class and transfer portal class for the last four seasons. They have not always been reliable under Mario Cristobal, but they have the most talent heading into 2026.

The way Georgia Tech's schedule lines up is interesting as well. The Yellow Jackets do have to play three of the top five teams in terms of the odds to win the ACC, but avoid Miami and SMU. They also get some teams below them, with games against Boston College, Stanford, Wake Forest, and Duke on the schedule.

It is early for odds, but Vegas sees Georgia Tech as a bit of longshot to win the ACC heading into 2026, but that is the way the Yellow Jackets like it.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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