Everything From Haynes King and Josh Beetham After Win Over Syracuse
Georgia Tech notched a big win today over Syracuse, moving them to 8-0 and 5-0 in the ACC. After the win, quarterback Haynes King and tight end Josh Beetham spoke with the media.
Josh Beetham on if he knew that he would be involved more.
“Yeah, there were definitely a couple of plays that we had uh, where some things were scripted up. I think we did a great job as an offense of you know, designing things to get me open. Uh, you know, pretty disappointed in two of them. Obviously, two went the way I wanted them to, but uh, you know, you've got to move on next play.
Haynes King on if it was a complete game…
“I mean, it's close, but it is we're not there yet. We still have a lot of room for improvement. Uh, you know, whether it's pushing the tempo, uh, getting people lined up, communicating, stuff like that. We're we're almost there, but still not all the way there on our standard on what we want to be in and doing a complete game.”
Beetham on the forced fumble or the touchdowns….
“Those were the first touchdowns of my career. It felt pretty good. But, you know, going down and forcing that fumble was it was pretty cool just seeing the play kind of work itself out and putting a hat on the ball. I wish I could have gotten up and recovered it, too. I'd say both of them pretty equal.”
King on if he dreamed of winning the Heisman trophy…
“I mean, a little bit, but more of it was, you know, I dreamed of playing and winning the national championship, and that's just kind of who I am. I'm a team-first guy and whatever it takes.”
King on if there was a quarterback he emulated or idolized when he was growing up, and if he does now…
“I mean, when I was like in high school, like Deshaun Watson, he he played at a pretty high level with what he did. Pros, you know, I'd say you know growing up when I was younger Tom Brady just how he you know controlled the the whole game and game management, and then now just kind of kind of Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes just you know kind of how they operate and what they do.”
To have teammates and his coach back him in winning the Heisman trophy…
“It means a lot, you know, that people believe in you, you know, believe that you can get that done as well. But like I said before, you know, as long as we keep winning and executing and getting the job done, that'll take care of itself."
King on Jordan Allen and Bailey Stockton…
“I mean, they did a great job, you know, ball in their hands that you you see what they can do. They can make plays on the ball and make people miss in the open field. Uh, but, you know, essentially, it's just really the next man up, and that's just kind of our team knows it. That's just kind of who we are, next man up. The standard doesn't change. You know, they came in and did a really heck of a job of executing and doing what we asked them to do.”
King on if he allows himself to think about winning a national championship…
“It's always, you know, next game, next play, kind of mentality. It's never, you know, try to look at it at um too far in advance because like I said, if you handle, you know, the present of what's going on and control what you can control, like I said, everything else will handle itself.”
Beetham on a national championship…
“Playing on a team that won a national championship, there are a lot of things that you have to do to be capable of doing it, and I've seen a lot of that out of this team. Obviously, we just need to focus on one game at a time. That's going to put us in the position where we need to be.”
Beetham on what he appreciates about Haynes King…
“Yeah, just really who he is as a person. I think you want to go out there and play your absolute hardest for him because of what he does for this team. A great leader, great person, you know, just hanging out outside of the building and stuff. Um, and obviously the dude can ball, so it's fun.”
Beetham on how much fun it is for the tight ends being more involved…..
“It's been great. I mean, we stress this every week. It's just doing whatever you're asked and you know if that's getting the ball, if that's scoring, it's great. I think we just need to continue to build. Our goal this week was to put together four quarters as a room of of good football, and I think we did that for the most part. Obviously, there's, you know, I will say like the drops are unacceptable and it's not going to happen again. Other than that, yeah, it just feels good. We're really good as a room right now and just, you know, continue building one week at a time.”