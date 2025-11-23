Everything From Isiah Canion and Keylan Rutledge After The Loss To Pittsburgh
Keylan Rutledge and Isiah Canion talked to the media after the game on Saturday against Pittsburgh. Here is everything they said postgame.
Isiah Canion on what went wrong offensively…
“We just got to settle down, get in the rhythm early. Um, that's really it.
Keylan Rutledge on being shell-shocked after going down 28-0….
“No, I mean, I feel like we prepared the right way. We just we didn't execute. Um
started out real bad. Um, just unfortunate, not what we planned. I think we had a good week of practice, a good week of prep. Just it's how it fell.”
Rutledge on how it felt it being senior night and a big crowd…
“I don't think anybody was really worried about that. We were worried about winning the football game. I know we prepared the right way, like I said, and we just didn't execute.”
Canion on his impressive catches…
“When my numbers caught, I just wanted to make the play. Wish I could have done more.”
Rutledge on how the offense found its rhythm…
“I think we just started executing, just doing our job, playing football that we know how to play. We didn't sustain it. We had opportunities to, but we didn't execute.”
Canion on the pick six from Haynes King…
“We really just stuck together, had his (Haynes King) back. That’s it, really it.
Rutledge on the message with Georgia coming up…
“I mean, we got a lot to fight for. Obviously, our goal was to do what we needed to do and win. Um, and we win. If we won, we were in. But, I mean, it's football. I mean, we got a great opportunity to go uh play a state championship Friday. We're going to prepare the right way, and I know these guys will bounce back, and we're going to respond.”
Rutledge on how to get back on track against Georgia…
“Like I said, just execute. We didn't execute. We didn't protect up front. Um, we didn't move a man from point A to point B. Um, we just we didn't execute. We just got to do our job. And, uh, we do that, we'll be all right.”
On the motivation coming in against Georgia…
Rutledge answer…
“I mean that was a tough game. Um, does it motivate us? I mean, yeah. I mean, we're looking, that's who we got next. Throughout the year, we played it game by game, who facless this opponent. Um prepared the right way and we'll prepare this way, the same as the last game and the ones before that.
Canion’s answer…
“It was a tough game. Great atmosphere. Wish we could have finished.”
