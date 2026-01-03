Georgia Tech's Top Returning WR Isiah Canion Enters The Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech is losing their top returning wide receiver for next season to the transfer portal. Isiah Canion, who just finished his sophomore season with the Yellow Jackets, announced that he is going to enter the portal after totaling 33 catches for 480 yards and 4 touchdowns this past season. He was third on the team in receiving yards and tied for third in receptions while leading the team in touchdowns. He was going to be the top wideout on the team next season, but now Brent Key and this coaching staff are going to have to replace his production.

BREAKING: Georgia Tech starting WR Isiah Canion is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



This season he totaled 33 receptions for 480 yards and 4 TDs



He’ll have 2 years of eligibility left https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/U6uksoy7eL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 3, 2026

Canion is a talented player that Georgia Tech does not want to lose and while he can always come back, this is not ideal for a team looking to stay in the mix for the ACC.

As far as the receiving group goes for next season, Georgia Tech is going to be losing Malik Rutherford, Eric Rivers, Dean Patterson, Isiah Canion, Zion Taylor and Bailey Stockton. There is a lot of work to be done in the portal for this program.

Lots of Challenges Ahead

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key during the second half against Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

With the transfer portal now open and Georgia Tech still not having hired an offensive coordinator, the Yellow Jackets have a lot of things to accomplish this offseason.

Since the beginning of the 2025 season, head coach Brent Key has talked about the program making a jump this season and they did. After the loss to BYU last Saturday, Key was asked about the next steps for this program to make another jump:

"I stick by what I say all the time, getting better or getting worse, right? We will head back tonight. I will sleep for a couple of days, like a hibernating bear. I say that. I probably won't.



We have work to do. We have work to do. We have to make sure we have the best roster we can possibly have, put together the best staff that we can possibly have. It will be here fast. As quick as this season went, the next one will be here. We have to continue with the identity that these guys have built. We are rolling into the next one, because we have a lot of work to do.



But the jump, the next one is better than this. It has to be, right? Again, that isn't always dictated by wins and losses. That is dictated by the type of team you have, how you play the game, all those things.



Ultimately, I get it. We are all judged by the wins and losses, but when you put it together the right way, those all become a by-product of having everything in the right place, and the kids all believe in the same thing, and the staff believes in the same thing."

Brent Key has his work cut out for him this off season if Georgia Tech is going to make another jump.

Georgia Tech also has to figure out what it is going to do at quarterback. Aaron Philo was set to follow Haynes King as the starting quarterback, but Philo entered the portal and is going to be playing elsewhere next season. I would expect Georgia Tech to find a quarterback in the transfer portal portal to compete with rising third year QB Graham Knowles. It is fair to expect a dropoff from the level that King played at, but how much?

Key is also going to need to upgrade this roster in a meaningful way. By both the transfer portal and developing the young talent on the roster, this team has to be much better overall, particularly on the defensive side of the football.

