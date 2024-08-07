Everything From Offensive Lineman Keylan Rutledge After Wednesday's Practice
Fall Camp continued at Georgia Tech today and after practice, offensive line coach Geep Wade, OT Jordan Williams, RG Keylan Rutledge, and LG Joe Fusile spoke with the media. Here is everything that Rutledge had to say on Wednesday.
1. On how he ended up at Georgia Tech...
"We kind of had a connection coach Wade and uh coach Faulkner had a coach in middle Tennessee so uh after the coach stock got fired um kind of took a couple of days just to make a decision on if I was going to leave or not and uh when I hit the portal uh I guess they had you know just naturally had that connection so coach Wade called me And then from the very first, I mean, he was my first offer in the portal, and we just built that relationship from the first day."
2. On coming back from his car accident...
"Yeah. I mean, I think you just gotta attack it day by day. Just know what you're here for. I mean, you got to be grateful for the good Lord above, just for that accident not being as bad as it could have been. So in that process, I knew it would be a long one. So you just got to keep thankful to the strength staff and the health care here, just taking care of me and just attacking a day by day knowing that every step is closer to playing football."
3. On how he is fitting in with an offensive line that returns four starters...
"Yeah i mean it was it was uh it was pretty easy man they're they're good dudes they're wired the right way um they attack the day so you just fit in and i mean just the boys being boys you know just hanging out goofing off."
4. On how quickly he has picked up on the offense...
"Yeah. There have been some difficulties with it. I mean, it's a different scheme for sure. But it's football, man. Ball's ball. Wherever you are, wherever you're playing. I mean, it's football. You know, you go out there with the right mindset and stay in your playbook. It's football, man. You just attack the day."
5. On if he prefers run blocking or pass blocking...
"No, not really. I mean, I just love hitting people, you know, going out there and putting your face on somebody, competing. It's playing ball."
6. On the biggest adjustment about learning the offense and what Coach Wade does...
"There's always differences with how coaches coach that align. Yeah. Just more so scheme -based, you know, footwork, just stuff like that. You know, we were more air raid gap scheme at middle. More of a zone scheme here. We run Gap Scheme and just differences in the playbook, steps, hat placement, little technique stuff. But like I said, man, at the end of the day, it's just football, you know, played a long time so you pick up on that."