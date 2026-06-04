Alberto Mendoza and Justice Haynes Listed Among the Top Newcomers for the 2026 Season

Georgia Tech is going to have a few new faces on its team in 2026. The Yellow Jackets dipped into the transfer portal and landed a new quarterback, running back, a pair of receivers, three new tight ends, and new players on the line of scrimmage and in the secondary.

After losing a lot of last year's production, Georgia Tech is going to be relying on these new players to make an immediate impact.

ESPN recently released its top 100 Newcomers list which includes players from around the country. The list was done by well-renowned college football and high school recruit guru Billy Tucker. Tucker included two Yellow Jackets on the list, and the rankings are rather interesting. While it does show the Yellow Jackets are garnering more respect, there are still some questions about where the players rank on this list. Let’s explore to see where they fall.

Justice Haynes

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

The first Yellow Jacket to grace this list is Justice Haynes for the Yellow Jackets, coming in at No.53. It is a little surprising to see him ranked so low when he has been considered one of the top running backs in the transfer portal. Haynes was also ranked No.5 at his position. Haynes had a highly productive season for the Michigan Wolverines, averaging over seven yards a carry.

Here is what was said about the value he brings to the table.

“Before foot surgery ended Haynes' season in early November, the Michigan transfer was one of the nation's leading rushers. He's a strong, agile runner who plays through contact and can make decisive cuts. Haynes' good initial burst and short-area quickness helps him accelerate through running lanes. When he reaches the open field, he has the top-end speed to take it the distance, something he displayed multiple times last season. Haynes is heading back home and should be a reliable outlet for first-time starting transfer quarterback Alberto Mendoza.”

While Haynes season did end early, there is no question that he wasn’t one of the most explosive players in college football. He made a number of plays in the run game and rushed for 10 touchdowns. He brings that home run ability to the Yellow Jackets and makes them instantly better. Haynes should be in the top 10 in terms of value he brings and the difference he will make for the Yellow Jackets in 2026.

Alberto Mendoza

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mendoza also comes in ranked low, coming in at the No.80 spot. It does make more sense, especially with the lack of production, but he backed up his brother, the No.1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza. He has just 25 passing attempts in his career, but is extremely accurate.

After a productive spring for Mendoza and a good spring game performance (12-16, 148 yards, and a touchdown), you would think he would garner a higher ranking. Not saying he should be in the top 10 or anything, but Mendoza should easily be closer to the top 50.

He possesses everything you are looking for in the position, which is poise, accuracy, running an offense, and making the right reads. He is also a film junkie and mirrors the same mindset as a previous Georgia Tech great, Haynes King. Here is what was said about the value that Mendoza brings to the table.

“Mendoza represents the lower end of the value spectrum. The onetime 59th-ranked, three-star QB has a small sample size to project from but looked efficient in the spring. Though primarily in mop-up duty, Mendoza does bring some game experience, completing 19 of 25 passes during his time at Indiana for just under 300 yards. He has a tight, compact throwing motion and gets the ball out with good timing. He possesses accuracy on his throws and excels at putting the ball in the air so his receivers can make a play on it. His strong intangibles are evident, highlighted by being named team captain this spring.”

Mendoza has a chance to be a true difference-maker for the Yellow Jackets. If he plays up to his potential, the Yellow Jackets should win a lot of games and be a threat in the ACC. For that reason, he should be ranked higher on this list.

If Mendoza and Haynes step into their roles and become high-level ACC players, then Georgia Tech should be right back in the mix to contend for a spot in the conference championship game.