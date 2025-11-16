Everything From Place Kicker Aidan Birr and DL Jordan Van Den Berg After The Win Over Boston College
Jordan Van Den Berg on how the defense made plays in the fourth quarter and found a way…
“I just want to start off by giving a ton of credit to them. They are a great team, have great coaches and great players. I definitely say that our locker room is so close together that in the most crucial moments, we're able to come together. We didn't even doubt one second, even when we were down by 10, we didn't doubt we knew that we're gonna be able to come together and win the game.”
Aidan Birr on his mindset in that final drive, and he has to go out and hit the kick….
“Just make it. mean, my teammates and coaches put me in a good spot to go out and make the kick. I could feel sorry for myself about missing that kick (earlier). But at that point, it didn't matter. I got to go out there and make that one. Just credit to Marshall and Ronnie, and the rest of the guys protecting me. Credit to my teammates for believing in me.”
Birr on his calm in those high-pressure moments…
“I think honestly, last year I kind of went through a hard time and that kind of built me up for this, to where like, know, one missed kick isn't going to derail, you know, the game or the season. Last year, I kind of had to learn that lesson because, you know, if this were last year, I probably would have been freaking out, you know, to be honest with you. Just learning that lesson obviously. I mean, game-winning kicks are what we dream about. I think I told people like the Clemson when I was dreaming about the night before, and then, you know, just when you kind of see the game and you kind of see it unfolding that way, you're definitely like, I'm in my head, like, you know, I want it. That's just something you dream about since you started kicking.”
Birr on if he thinks about where the ball is lined up on the hash…
“I mean, yeah, but it's wherever the ball is spotted, I'm gonna go out there and kick it. It doesn't matter if it's the left hash or the sideline, I gotta go out there and make it. So it's obviously I noticed it, it’s not too big of a deal, honestly.”
Van Den Berg on the massive opportunity against Pittsburgh next week…
“I mean, next Saturday means the whole season. You know, we've come out treated like it's the national championship game. We're going to take it very seriously. This whole week is gonna be the best prep we can get. You know, I'm gonna expect everyone in my position group to get extra film, and you know this terms of the season.”
Van Den Berg on how the defense stays together when it is not going well…
“We got a ton of faith in Coach (Blake) Gideon. He's an elite coach. We know that he's gonna put us in the position to make the play, and we just gotta go out there and execute. If I just do my job, my brother does his job and so on and so forth. So everyone just needs to do their job. No one has to do anything extraordinary to win the game.”
Van Den Berg on the depth of the ACC….
“You know, every single game we have to come out and play at best. Anyone can beat anyone in this league. We just have to take it as a win and learn from it. Wins like this, we still have to be thankful for and happy about, but we have to treat it differently. We got to look at ourselves in the mirror because we know when we play, no disrespect to them, they're a really good team. When we play better opponents, it may not go the way we want.
