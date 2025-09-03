Everything Georgia Tech OL Malachi Carney Said After Wednesday's Practice
Georgia Tech offensive lineman Malachi Carney talked about the physicality of the team and what he expects from the matchup against Gardner Webb. Here is everything he had to say.
On what stood out from the offensive line group…
“Everybody was ready to go. Everybody had that same mentality. We got to go in here and just ball out and show these people who we are, showing that we are physical, that this is a dominant offensive line. We can be one of the best.”
On if he saw the offensive line stay calm after the turnovers…
“Yeah, everybody was calm and composed. We always had that mentality, just next play, don't let the last play affect your game, because it's over with. You can't go back in time. So just carry on to the next play and just focus on the next play.”
On how the hard practices helped the offensive line and how conditioned they were against Colorado…
“We were really conditioned. The only thing about it was that the climate changed, the altitude changed. The air was really thin, that's what I can say. Other than that, we were fine. Just got to stay hydrated for the cramps and everything, but other than we were fine.”
On his individual performance….
“I feel like I could have done better personally. We did win the game, that's all that matters. My team was happy, and I celebrated with my team. Overall, I could have done a little better. I could have done a little more.”
On how much fun it was playing next to Keylan Rutledge…
“Oh, it was really fun. Red gets me fired up, man. Red a baller for sure. I can see it in his eyes, the fires in his eyes, it excites me more to come out, just come off the ball and just hit somebody, man. Red a dawg man.”
On how he felt like the offensive line handled the adversity…
“We handled it pretty well. I feel like the rest of the offensive linemen know when it's time to play. They came in ready to play. When Keylan went down with his cramp, it was Joe Fusile beside Yeah, the game was so crazy. I looked at Joe, and he dapped me up. He was just ready to go. So the offensive line, just be ready to go at all times.”
On how Jameson Riggs played….
“Riggs played pretty well for him to be a young guy. He played pretty well, pretty decent. At the moment, I wasn't really focused on the right tackle spot when I wasn’t in. I was more focused on the defense, like what look I may get while I'm sitting on the sidelines, just getting another look while I'm just sitting on the sidelines."
On the defensive front of Gardner Webb…
“My thoughts are the same as last week. Just go in and just dominate. Just go in and put somebody back as far as we can. That's the mindset for every week. Just going head first, just moving back. Be a physical offense lineman.”
On what it is like being on an offensive line that he knows is going to run the ball…
“I know we’re a run team. So I mean, the first thing I want to do is run the ball, so I get that first pop. You know what saying? Get my body right. Go ahead and get that, you feel me? It feels amazing to be able to continue to be a run first team.”
On which players stand out on the Gardner-Webb defensive line….
“Yeah, they both of the defensive ends. I think it was No.3 (Antonio O’Berry) and No. 8 (Robert Holtz). They are some pretty good defensive ends, and got a lot of power to them. Had some stuff I got to work on my game, so I will be prepared for that."