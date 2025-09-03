Everything RB Malachi Hosley Said After Wednesday's Practice
Georgia Tech running back Malachi Hosley talked to the media after Wednesday practice ahead of preparation for their matchup against Gardner Webb. Here is everything he had to say.
On experience and what it was like playing for Georgia Tech in that environment…
“So I'm not going lie it was unreal, because like on the field you couldn't hear nothing but your teammates. Off the field, you could hear the crowd. I just loved the atmosphere and the environment.”
On taking advantage of his reps….
“So our coach always preaches, just take advantage of the opportunity. I just wanna maximize the opportunities that I got last Friday.”
On his takeaway from the speed of the game compared to playing in the Ivy League…
“The speed wasn't much of a difference, like yeah, the players are faster, but like the speed of the game wasn't much. It's just like the O-line D-line speed. That's like the biggest takeaway."
Just a more athletic upfront.”
On the play of the offensive line….
“Oh, I loved it. I loved it. Not seeing people in my face is just great. They love working bussing, just phenomenal upfront.”
On his jump cut ability…
“That's just something I've always had, just growing up, because my dad has told me like I've always had a jump cut. So that's just something I've always had. I just built like the other tools around it.”
On his chemistry between him and Haynes King…
“It was great. No complaints. He made the right reads. He was balling. Love to see it."
On what he has been seeing from Aaron Philo…
“Oh, when he gets his turn, it's going to be scary. Trust.”
On what he sees from Gardner-Webb defense…
“So they burn like a bunch of funky blitzes. So as long as we pick that up, we'll be straight."
On how good it feels to be in a run-heavy offense…
“Oh, it's great. Knowing that they know you're about to lineup to run it and they can't do nothing about it. It's just a great feeling to have on the inside.”