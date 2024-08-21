Everything That Linebacker Kyle Efford Had to Say Ahead of Week Zero Matchup Against Florida State
Georgia Tech is going to be leaving for Ireland today for the week zero matchup against the Florida State Seminoles, but the Yellow Jackets were on the practice field this morning ahead of their departure. After practice, linebacker Kyle Efford had a chance to speak with the media and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On the depth of the linebacker position...
I mean it's, definitely there I mean we're going to have the opportunity to come out and play fast and you know, rolling some fresh legs when we need them so I mean the depth is there and it's across the board too so we're really excited about."
2. On the excitement level to show how the defense has improved under Coach Santucci...
"Really excited you know, we've been prepping this whole time this whole offseason so I mean we're really excited to get out there and put on the field and really show everybody what we got so I mean our excitement level is really up there."
3. On learning the new schemes on defense...
"Oh most definitely, I mean coming in, like we talked about you know kind of having like a blind trust we have to put in coaching staff you know when we come in, you know, we don't know them so we just kind of had to put our blind trust in them and you know, it paid off, now just ready to go play some ball."
4. On Fall Camp and how they feel going into Saturday...
"Yeah, so for me, really, with this camp, you know, the football is going to be the football. I mean, it is what it is, so we're going to go out there and work every single day. But I feel like this camp, we really came together as a team. You know, no more cliques around, you know, no more offense, defense, you know, we're one unit together. So I feel like our biggest step was really just coming together during this camp."
5. On starting the year on a big stage in Ireland...
"It really doesn't feel real. Honestly, like, it's my first time out of the country, too, and going to go play this big old game. So it don't feel real, but it feels great at the same time."
6. On fellow linebackers Tah'j Butler and E.J. Lightsey...
"You know, those boys are some ball players, I mean, they came in, they showed that they could play ball. I mean, it paid off for them, so hopefully they can get in there."
7. On how to prepare for a long trip and how it could effect them...
"eah, I mean, I'm not too worried about it. Like, I mean, it's in the back of my head. But to me, it's just really just a mental thing. Like, if I tell myself on time, I'm going to be tired. But if I wake up, I'm ready to go, you know, I'm going to be straight on, feeling. So Really, to be, it's just in my head, honestly."
8. On if he is excited to show everyone the new-look defense...
"Extremely. I mean, this is what all this work we've been putting in in the all season is for to go out there and put it on tape, put it in front of everybody. So, I mean, I can't even explain you all how excited we are to play this game. But then again, you feel me we can't, we're not going to be up here. You're not going to be down here. Got to keep it right there in the middle."
9. On facing Florida State...
"Yeah, I mean, the offense is like Florida State. And it's very, very explosive offense. I mean, it really is up to us to come out and execute, you know, and limit explosive plays. I feel like we'll be able to come out on top."
10. On what David Shanahan has told him about Ireland and if there is anything he wants to be able to do over there...
"Uh, I mean, not for real. Like, we've joked about it and talked about it, but I mean, honestly, just talking about Ireland for me, it's a business trip. So I really haven't been, you know, worried about too much other stuff going on. So Football for me."
11. On Florida State's rushing attack...
"It has. I mean, we have got to stop the run. And that's the plan. So we to come out there and just lock it in on our fits and stop it."