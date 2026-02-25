Keylan Rutledge Named As A Prospect Who Can Raise His Stock At The NFL Combine This Week

The NFL combine is officially here as action gets underway for former college players who look to stand out in front of NFL scouts and make their dreams a reality with strong performances in Indianapolis. One of them is Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge, who was a consensus All-American this season and a first-team All-ACC member.

Rutledge had an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl, which is an all-star event for some of the best players in the country. Rutledge continued to make his presence felt and turn heads at the event. Now, it's the granddaddy of them all in the scouting combine, which can really elevate your draft stock and propel you forward. Rutledge already has the attention of CBS Sports Ryan Wilson, who has pegged him as a name to watch and one that could boost his draft stock. Here is what he had to say.

“Rutledge's next-level appeal starts with rare mobility for a 330-pound guard, as he moves smoothly in space, locks onto targets on pulls and reaches second-level defenders with ease. His stout anchor versus bull rushes and strong stunt recognition projects well in modern, movement-heavy run schemes. The concern is handling twitchy interior quickness, where B-gap swim, and rip moves can still leave him wrong-footed.”

Keylan Rutledge will be in action on Sunday, March 1st, for the offensive line version of the event, which will include individual drills, 40 yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, and much more. It will be a chance to show his versatility, which is something he has talked about playing either of the interior offensive line positions.

Whether it is left guard, center, or right guard. Rutledge did a lot of his damage at right guard during his collegiate career, but with his versatility, he may play somewhere else. On Sunday, he can do a lot for himself and the Yellow Jackets program, showcasing that you can come to the Flats and make it to the next level and be a high pick.

Here is more from when I wrote on him (first paragraph) and what ESPN Field Yates, Jordan Reid, and Matt Miller had to say (second paragraph).

“Rutledge is a name that is continuing to garner attention, especially with his performance at the Senior Bowl. He was one of the best players in attendance and played at a high level. He proved that he can play any of the three interior offensive line positions and dominate. The two-time All-ACC selection and consensus All-American has continued to see his name buzz. If he puts together another stellar performance at the combine, he could rise up the draft board.”

"After playing guard exclusively during his career at Georgia Tech, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound Rutledge took snaps at center throughout practice Tuesday. Rutledge showed comfort with snapping the ball and demonstrated that he can play any spot along the interior, answering one of the biggest questions scouts had about him entering the Senior Bowl."

Don’t be surprised if you see a strong showing from Rutledge on Sunday.