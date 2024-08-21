Everything That Punter David Shanahan Had to Say Ahead of Week Zero Matchup Against Florida State
Georgia Tech is going to be leaving for Ireland today for the week zero matchup against the Florida State Seminoles, but the Yellow Jackets were on the practice field this morning ahead of their departure. After practice, punter David Shanahan (who is from Ireland) had a chance to speak with the media, and here is everything that he had to say:
1. On his excitement level for the game...
Yeah, I feel good. Definitely probably excitement is the creating emotion. Yeah, I mean, I think probably the time adjustment will be the hardest thing. Just getting out of bed and going straight to practice and all that. But yeah, I really I can't wait to see my family. I'll see them tomorrow evening. So, yeah, just really excited."
2. On prepping Coach Key for Ireland...
"Yeah, I tried to teach him like an Irish greeting. Like he actually Irish or Yeah, like you guys probably call it, but I don't think he quite got the hang of it. But, yeah, no, he's been pretty funny about it all. Just asking me about the food and what to expect over there. He hates, a big thing in Ireland is pudding with pudding for breakfast, like blood pudding. It's kind of like sausage. When he's got over there, I told him to try it. I was like, I think you really like it. And he said he hated it. Yeah, but I'm, I'll be looking forward to seeing what he thinks about all."
3. On what he has told teammates about the trip...
"I think the Irish greet, it's just like, do you go out to us, or I'm about in show. It just means, as it's going on, I'm happy to be here today. mean, I wouldn't say it's too dissimilar, a lot of the stuff. Probably the weather. I mean, I think they're probably expecting it to be summertime. It is summertime in Ireland, but summertime in Ireland is probably a very different definition to summertime in Atlanta. Definitely a little chillier. But yeah, I'm excited to show them around Dublin, just kind of get the whole vibe of the place. I think it's a cool city."
4. If he got enough tickets for his family...
"Yes, I have just about, I think I got like 40 something in the end. I think my dad bought another bunch, so I think I've got enough, just about."
5. On the special teams unit...
"Yeah, no, I think we've all had a really good camp. You know, me, Aidan, Henry. Yeah, it's just another year of, you know, working together. We had a really good. So, yeah, I think we're feeling really good. I'm putting the ball while. Aiden's kicking well. Henry's snapping well. So I think we're going to, I think we're in a really good spot. Really excited to get going."
6. On if he will be bummed out if he does not punt much on Saturday...
"Yeah, the offense kind of means it probably working if you weren't used a whole lot. Haynes has been telling me all summer that. you feel pretty comfortable with it now yeah no definitely um yeah as I said you know me Aidan, Henry this is going on year three of us kind of being together you know Aidan was just freshman it wasn't really playing but um yeah just having that rhythm of you know the timing and the tempo. of everything um it's something you can really get with experience and reps so I think that's been really good."