Everything You Need To Know About Today's Matchup Between Georgia Tech and Wake Forest
Gameday is here.
All the practice and press conferences are over, and now it is time to play ball. The Yellow Jackets come in as the No. 16 team in the country with a lot of eyes on them. ACC Huddle will be in attendance for the game against Wake Forest. Georgia Tech has handled the spotlight well and has long awaited this attention. It’s here, and Georgia Tech star quarterback summed it up well earlier in the week
“I mean, pressure is definitely a privilege. This is what we wanted. This is what we wanted as a team. This is also kind of what comes with it. So, I feel like we've prepared enough to handle these situations. We can't just let up, and okay, we arrived. You know, we're ranked now. We're playing well. We're, you know, 4-0, stuff like that. Like, we got to still press the issue and do what we're supposed to do because, I mean, that's our standard.”
With that pressure comes added responsibility and taking care of business. Just last night, we saw No. 8 Florida State succumb to Virginia on the road in an electric environment on Friday night. There will be more games like that for the Yellow Jackets with more opponents wanting to knock them off as the season goes on. They are no longer the hunter but the hunted. Can they avoid the upset against Wake Forest on Saturday? We will find out.
Here is all the vital information you will need for today’s game.
How to watch and listen
TV: ESPN
• Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
• Analyst: Kirk Morrison
• Sideline Reporter: Dawn Davenport
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 81
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com,
Odds
Wake Forest is 2-1 coming into this game, last playing on September 11, which was 16 days ago. They will come in as a well-rested unit and with a lot of time to prepare for the Yellow Jackets. The Demon Deacons are looking to get their first ACC win of the season. they are a 14-point underdog against the Yellow Jackets.
has moved the line ever so slightly ahead of kickoff. Coming into the week, the Demon Decons were a 14.5 point underdog, but the line has moved to 13.5 as game action approaches.
It won’t be seen as a flashy win for head coach Brent Key, but merely as you handled business, but with so much chaos in the ACC this year, it would be a good win for the Yellow Jackets and their staff. The bye week is approaching, and Georgia Tech is pretty healthy and will only be missing four players in this game. It’s all about taking care of business and winning the games you are supposed to win. The Yellow Jackets can stay on track with their goals with a win in Winston-Salem.
Wake Forest will be without 13 players on game day.
Per the ACC official availability report, Wake Forest has 13 players deemed out for this game. Those players include Sascha Garcia, Rushaun Tongue, Braxton Winston III, David Egbe, Wesley Stroebel, Luke White, Uber Ajongo, Clinton Richard, Nathan Pahanich, Will Loerzel, Ian VerSteeg, Josh Harrison, and Rohan Macneil.
Also, in the injury reported and deemed as questionable ahead of the game are Ashaad Williams and Frank Cusano.
That is a lot of injuries for the Demon Deacons, and the Yellow Jackets must take full advantage and start fast while hitting explosive plays.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.