Everything You Need To Know About Today’s Matchup Between Georgia Tech & NC State
Gameday is finally here.
Georgia Tech gets another opportunity to add to its already impressive season with a win on Saturday against NC State.. The stakes are also higher with more teams giving the Yellow Jackets their best shot, especially with Georgia Tech continuing to pick up the wins. The Yellow Jackets will have to be prepared and ready to go on Saturday.
Georgia Tech is fairly healthy going into the matchup against NC State, with a few of their key players probable to suit up on Saturday. Here is the latest on the injury report, including a few questionable designations around Jy Gilmore and Matthew Alexander. Here is what head coach Brent Key had to say.
“Ahmari is still out making good improvement. He'll still be out this week. Uh (Myles) Forristall and Savon (Riley) Questionable. And what was the other one after that? Probable. Okay. I know probable. Harrison (Moore) Malik (Rutherford). Yes. Yes. Harrison Moore. Malik Rutherford, probable. All right. And then questionable, we have Jy Gilmore, questionable, and Matt Alexander, questionable. So that's it. Didn't miss anybody. Even forgetting my sheet, I was good. So thanks, Mike. All right. We want to make sure we're doing right on those things. Doing right by the kids, number one. That's the biggest thing,” said Key.
How to watch
TV: ESPN
• Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
• Analyst: Louis Riddick
• Sideline Reporter: Kris Budden
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 85
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Odds
NC State comes in at 4-4 overall and 1-3 in ACC play this season. The Wolfpack has won four of its last five games. The betting lines have strongly favored the Yellow Jackets and keep them as a strong favorite hours before kickoff.
The line has moved a point to 5.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Georgia Tech opened as a 6.5 favorite when the line opened earlier in the week. The over/under number sits at 58.5.
When you take a look at this game, there have been some who see this as a trap game for the Yellow Jackets and one they can trip up over against NC State. A key thing is if they can avoid a slow start on offense and play ahead of the eight ball instead of behind. NC State has a quick strike offense and it doesn’t take them much to get points. Georgia Tech will have to be cognizant of that and limit the explosives. Something they have done a good job of. The defense also hasn’t allowed a team to score over 24 points in the past three outings. They will have their work cut out, but should be up for the challenge.
NC State Will Be Without 14 Players On Game Day
Per the ACC official availability report, Syracuse will be without 14 players in the game on Saturday. The list includes Sean Brown, Renté Hinton, Isaiah Crowell, Jonathan Paylor, Jaren Sensabaugh, AJ Richardson, Cole Wilson, Daemon Fagan, Sterling Dixon, Brody Bradnhardt, Steven Stoke III, Tyler West, Spike Sowels Jr, and Trent Mitchell.
NC State has four players with questionable designations. Safety Ronnie Royal III, running back Hollywood Smothers, tight end Justin Joly, and safety JJ Johnson. Two of their best players are questionable, Joly and Smothers. These are players the Yellow Jackets must slow down if they want to win. With both dealing with injuries coming in, it could slow down their explosiveness. We will find out right before kickoff if they will play.
More Georgia Tech News:
•Georgia Tech Announces It Will Play All 2026 Home Games At Bobby Dodd Stadium
•Bleav In Georgia Tech: Previewing Saturday's Matchup vs NC State
•Georgia Tech In Contention For 2027 Four-Star RB Andrew Beard
•Georgia Tech's Initial Availability Report For Saturday vs NC State: Who's In and Who's Out?
•Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs NC State