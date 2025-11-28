Everything You Need To Know About Today's Matchup Between No.23 Georgia Tech and No.4 Georgia
The wait is over.
One of the best rivalries in college football is back and will be played today at 3:30 PM on ABC. Georgia Tech and Georgia have been some of the best teams in the sport this season. No. 4 Georgia is 10-1, and No. 23 Georgia Tech is 9-2. While there is no trophy for the winner (it should be), this game still means a lot ot both programs that have a ton of respect for each other.
Clean Old Fashioned Hate Hits A New Chapter
Will the rivalry end in epic fashion again in 2025?
We know about the history of dominance for Georgia, which leads the series 72-41-5 all-time and is the winner of seven straight games. The best part of the rivalry is when both teams are good, but even more of that when it is a changing of the guard. We started to see that last year in Athens, the Yellow Jackets were not far off from their in-state rival. Last year, Georgia Tech suffered a plethora of injuries in the loss, especially in the backend, and it showed down the stretch of the game. That led to Georgia Tech recruiting a high-level class and finishing with a top 25 recruiting class for the 2025 class, which are some of the building blocks of the future. Georgia Tech has continued to improve and has surpassed its wins from the past two seasons, where it went 7-6. The Yellow Jackets are not far off from being one of the top teams in the ACC and in college football.
In the Kirby Smart era, Georgia has been a staple team in the SEC and the country. They have been known for their stout defense and ability to run the football at a high level. They have won a number of big games and remained one of the best teams in the sport. With both teams combining for 19 wins, Saturday has the makings for a great showdown and another epic chapter in this scintillating rivalry.
“There are 133 years of football that have been played at these places. I mean, so a lot of history is involved when you talk about two schools that have been as close as they are; that's what makes it a rivalry. But I've said numerous times, I mean, there's competitive rivalries, and there's rivalries. I mean, that’s up to both teams to make them competitive rivalries. Um, look, I grew up in the state of Alabama. Um, but everything I have is here in the middle of Atlanta, Georgia, here at Georgia Tech. All right,” said head coach Brent Key. “This is the most important thing to me. There's a reason why they call it clean old-fashioned hate. There's a reason for that, right? To be able to go out and play the way we have to play, the way I know we'll go out and play. Then, after the game, be able to show the respect that each program has for each other or each group of players has for each other.To me, that's what makes it special.”
How to watch
TV: ABC
• Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
• Analyst: Jesse Palmer
• Sideline Reporter: Katie George
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 84
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Odds
Georgia comes in at 10-1 and 7-1 in the SEC. Their lone loss came to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs picked up a 35-3 win at home vs UNC Charlotte. Bulldogs are looking to close the season strong and punch their ticket back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship.
The opening line began at 13.5 and has shifted up a point to 14.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under number sits at 59.5. Georgia Tech remains a huge underdog on a neutral field.
For Georgia Tech, the biggest thing will be the adjustments and how they respond in-game. Last week, they showed that despite adverse circumstances, they are never out of a game. The Yellow Jackets kept coming last week against Pittsburgh despite being down three scores twice in the game with a chance to tie it up multiple times, and remained within striking distance. Their adjustments in the second half played a key role. On defense, they continued to get pressure and had one of their best games of the season, recording seven tackles for loss and six sacks. Cayman Spaulding led the way with two sacks for the Yellow Jackets. Will those adjustments carry over to Georgia, and can they make the same in-game adjustments against its rival?
“Yeah, we'll see that on Friday. I mean, you know, there's confidence. The game is when that shows up. That's when it shows. And you know, it's one thing to do it during the week. Takes another thing to go out and execute it on Saturdays. That's what we have to do. We got to put everything together and be able to execute on Saturdays,” said head coach Brent Key.
