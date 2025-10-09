Final Score Predictions For Every Week Seven ACC Football Game: Who Will Be The Big Winners?
Another big week in the ACC awaits.
While some of the conferences top contenders are not going to be in action this Saturday, there are still a few noteworthy games this weekend. Miami, Duke, and Virginia are all off this Saturday, but teams like Georgia Tech, SMU, and Florida State are going to be looking to stay alive in the ACC race.
So who will win these games on Saturday? Let's pick the winners (Note: I will have a full breakdown and preview for Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech tomorrow).
1. Pittsburgh at Florida State (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Can Florida State stop their losing skid? This is a must win for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles. While Florida State is likely out of the ACC race with their two losses to Virginia and Miami, they are not entirely out of the CFP race due to their big win over Alabama to start the season.
This game could be scary though. Pittsburgh benched Eli Holstein last week and ended up having their best offensive game of the season, beating Boston College 48-7. Pitt only has one ACC loss and could be considered a darkhorse contender if they were to win this game. This has shootout written all over it and I think FSU edges out the Panthers.
Final Score: Florida State 35, Pitt 27
2. Stanford at SMU (12:00 p.m. CW Network)
SMU took two early losses to TCU and Baylor, but the Mustangs have started 1-0 in ACC play and have not lost an ACC regular season game under Rhett Lashlee.
SMU is going to have a challenging schedule later in the season, but this Saturday should not be much of a sweat. Stanford struggles to score the football on offense and I find it hard to believe that they are going to keep up with the Mustangs on the road.
Final Score: SMU 42, Stanford 17
3. NC State at Notre Dame (3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock)
NC State bounced back from their stunning loss to Virginia Tech last Saturday, but facing Notre Dame on the road is going to be different than facing Campbell at home.
The Wolfpack offense is good enough to keep this game interesting for a half, but their defense is not going to be able to slow down the Fighting Irish on offense. Jeremiyah Love, CJ Carr, and Jadarian Price are going to be too much for NC State and this could get ugly if CJ Bailey and the NC State offense sputter to start the game.
Final Score: Notre Dame 45, NC State 21
4. Wake Forest at Oregon State (3:30 p.m. ET, CW Network)
Wake Forest was close to beating both NC State and Georgia Tech over the past few weeks, but they sealed the deal last week in an "upset" against Virginia Tech on the road.
Jake Dickert has done a good job with the Demon Deacons in his first season and he has plenty of familiarity with the Beavers from his days at Washington State. Oregon State has not been a good team this season, but going so far for a road trip is a test for this team. I think they pass it and get to 4-2.
Final Score: Wake Forest 28, Oregon State 24
5. Clemson at Boston College (7:30, p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Clemson finally looked like themselves last Saturday in a blowout win over North Carolina, but that does not mean that this team is suddenly going to become an ACC contender. However, they are going to be facing a team that might be worse than North Carolina somehow.
Boston College has started 1-4 this season and they have looked dredful on defense. As bad as Clemson looked on offense to start the year, Cade Klubnik feasts on bad defenses (look at last Saturday) and should do so again this weekend.
Final Score: Clemson 49, Boston College 17