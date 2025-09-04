Final Score Predictions For Every Week Two ACC Football Game
After a big week one, the ACC has more big matchups on the way in week two.
While there are not any top ten matchups, the ACC could get a big boost from winning some big non-conference games this weekend. Duke hosts Illinois Boston College travels to Michigan State and SMU hosts Baylor. Despite Clemson's loss to LSU, it was a successful week one for the ACC, especially the wins for Florida State, Miami, and Georgia Tech.
After a 12-3 record a week ago, here are my picks for this week's games (Note: I will have a full pick and preview for Georgia Tech vs Gardner-Webb on Friday).
Friday
1. James Madison at Louisville (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
Louisville is hoping to to avoid the upset this Friday night when the Sun Belt favorites pay them a visit. The Dukes are hoping to win their conference and make a push for the College Football Playoff and could become the favorite to do so from the non-power four schools if they beat Louisville. However, I think the Cardinals are much too explosive for that to happen. James Madison is not going to be able to stop the Louisville offense and the Cardinals win.
Final Score: Louisville 41, James Madison 24
Saturday
2. Illinois at Duke (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
One of the biggest games of the weekend. Both teams are hoping to be dark-horse playoff contenders this season, and a win here would go a long way. After a slow start last week vs Elon, Duke got going, and quarterback Darian Mensah looked sharp in his first start for the Blue Devils. Illinois is going to bring a powerful running game and veteran team to Durham, but I think Manny Diaz is going to have this team ready to go and get a big win for the program.
Final Score: Duke 27, Illinois 24
3. East Texas A&M at Florida State (12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Will Florida State have a slow start after their big win over Alabama? It is possible, but it won't matter. Seminoles win big in this game.
Final Score: FSU 52, East Texas A&M 7
3. Baylor at SMU (12:00 p.m. ET, CW Network)
Expect this to be a high-scoring game. Both Baylor and SMU can light up the scoreboard and both teams need a win here. SMU is looking to show that it can get back to the College Football Playoff while Baylor is hoping to put last week's loss to Auburn behind them and contend in the Big 12. With the game at home and a defense that is more trustworthy, I like SMU in this game.
Final Score: SMU 38, Baylor 34
4. Virginia at NC State (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
Believe it or not, this is a non-conference game for these teams. Virginia blew out Coastal Carolina in week one, while NC State survived a scare from East Carolina. The Cavaliers offense looked much more explosive in their win and while Raleigh is a tough place to play, Chandler Morris and the Cavaliers get an important road win.
Final Score: Virginia 31, NC State 27
5. Central Michigan at Pittsburgh (12:00 p.m. ET ESPNU)
The Panthers scored an easy win over Duquesne last week and are unlikely to face much resistance against Central Michigan. Look for a big day from the Pitt offense as they win big.
Final Score: Pitt 44, CMU 13
6. UConn at Syracuse (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Syracuse got handled last week against Tennessee and now must avoid the upset against the Huskies. This old Big East rivalry is going to be one to watch, as the Huskies have a veteran led team that is looking to make life difficult on the Orange. Expect a close game but this is one that Syracuse will find a way to win.
Final Score: Syracuse 28, UConn 23
7. Western Carolina at Wake Forest (2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Can the Demon Deacons avoid the upset? It seems silly to ask, but this team almost lost to Kennesaw State as 18 point favorites last week. The offense struggled mightily, but they should find more success against the Catamounts defense.
Final Score: Wake Forest 31, WCU 13
8. Troy at Clemson (3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
After a disappointing loss to LSU last weekend, Clemson will look to bounce back and get their first win of the season. The Tigers should handle business this Saturday and then get ready for another big game next week at Georgia Tech.
Final Score: Clemson 41, Troy 14
9. Texas Southern at California (6:00 p.m. ESPN+)
Cal was not projected to be a threat in the ACC this season and while there is a ways to go, it had to be encouraging to see true freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele play like he did. If he can continue playing like that, the Golden Bears might be better than you think. They get an easy win this weekend.
Final Score: Cal 42, Texas Southern 17
10. Bethune Cookman at Miami (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
After a season-opening win over Notre Dame, Miami is just going to look to take care of business this Saturday and stay healthy, as they have plenty of big games ahead of them.
Final Score: Miami 59, BCU 0
11. North Carolina at Charlotte (7:00 p.m. ESPN+)
Bill Belichick's debut could not have gone much worse. The Tar Heels got blown out at home by TCU and now travel to Charlotte to try and get on the right track. It is hard to know how UNC will rebound, but I would not feel comfortable picking Charlotte in an upset. Belichick gets his first college football win on Saturday.
Final Score: North Carolina 34, Charlotte 17
12. Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
There might not be a coach in the country that needs a win more than Virginia Tech's Brent Pry. Pry and the Hokies played South Carolina tough, but lost in the end and now faces Vanderbilt at home. Virginia Tech's offense did not look good last weekend, but the defense looked surprisingly stout against one of the nation's best quarterbacks. I think Virginia Tech finds a way to win, but I don't feel comfortable picking it.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 28, Vanderbilt 27
13. Boston College at Michigan State (7:30 p.m ET, NBC and Peacock)
One of the most underrated games of the weekend. The Eagles and the Spartans will face each in East Lansing and both teams could need this game if they hope to make a bowl game this season. Both programs got easy wins against overmatched competition last week and both quarterbacks are going to be challenged on Saturday night. In close games like this, I tend to favor the home team.
Final Score: Michigan State 24, Boston College 21
14. Stanford at BYU (10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Stanford did not look sharp against Hawaii the last time we saw them and going on the road to beat BYU seems like a tall task for this team.
Final Score: BYU 38, Stanford 14