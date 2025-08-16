Five Biggest Fall Camp Takeaways For Georgia Tech
1. Depth is the best it has ever been with the Yellow Jackets under Brent Key- Throughout fall camp, it didn’t matter who you asked or talked to on the coaching staff for Georgia Tech. The sentiment remained the same about the depth of the team heading into 2025. Head coach Brent Key was one of the first to address the depth of the team this offseason and throughout fall camp.
"Well, I mean, really, that's something that started three years ago, two and a half years ago in recruiting is, not just bringing a player in because it's the best player you can bring in. You just have to be conscious of what class they are, the spacing between guys at certain positions. You don't want to get a situation where every position is four or five or six guys leave in that year, right? You got to be able to develop guys in your program, your fourth safety, your fifth safety, your seventh, eighth offensive linemen. Those guys who have been here in the program have been here for two years, three years, to be able to retain those guys. That was really important for us. Then, from January all the way until May, our approach in the portal was we wanted to take guys that had proven experience and proven track records of production and improvement through play on the field. We didn't want to take guys that might have been such and such coming out of high school or one year and then sitting on the bench somewhere and didn't really get the time. So we addressed all those needs.”
Every position coach feels good about what they have in the room, and if need be, they can call on someone to come in and play during any game.
2. Yellow Jackets Have A Loaded Wide Receiver Room- There are a lot of newcomers and new faces in the wide receiver room, but this is probably the most talented it has been in quite some time. You have a deep ball and slot mismatch with Malik Rutherford, who returns for the Yellow Jackets, who is probably having his best camp ahead of his final season. Here is WR coach Trent McKnight after a recent practice on Rutherford.
"I think Malik had his best day today. Just energy from the meeting room to how he practiced everything. And that's one of the things senior leaders, right? That's what you gotta do and do it by example. That's what we keep preaching to him is do it by example, show these younger guys, show the newcomers what the standard is here. And that's the challenge for him. And he and I met back in the spring, and hey, this is how you can take your game to the next level. And so each and every day, there's a hunger to improve in those areas. We all know he's elite with the ball in his hands, is probably one of the best in the country, but continuing to develop to be a complete receiver, and again I think today was one of the best days that I've seen him have,” said McKnight.
It’s not just Rutherford, however; the Yellow Jackets are loaded. Eric Rivers has received plenty of preseason accolades after a special season with FIU. He hopes to bring some of his playmaking ability to Georgia Tech. Isiah Canion has continued to develop at a high level and will have a more significant role for the Yellow Jackets after a strong camp. Bailey Stockton is Mr.Consistent. Just shows up every day and makes plays. Dean Patterson will be another weapon for Georgia Tech that they can put anywhere on the field. Last but not least, the true freshmen Jamauri Brice and Jordan Allen will likely have a role with the team after already standing out to coaches.
Here is offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner on how deep the room is at wide receiver.
"Yeah, absolutely. I think it's the deepest group that we've had coming into the season. We've got a bunch of guys who have been in the program. And obviously, we're able to bring in a couple of guys that have played a lot of football, right? We don't have a lot of guys other than Malik that have a lot of production here at Georgia Tech, but we've had guys that have been in the program now for two years. We feel really good about our depth. We feel like there's not a drop off, and obviously, going into the year, we'd love to play multiple guys, and that's something we've made clear.
3. Georgia Tech is extremely healthy- The Yellow Jackets dealt with a little bit of an injury bug, especially towards the end of last year, but they don’t have any significant injuries to their star players or significant contributors. Georgia Tech will likely leave camp unscathed and everybody ready to go for Week 1 against Colorado. Here is head coach Brent Key about the health of the group.
"We're healthy. We're as healthy as we've been at this point in camp in three years. And that is a massive, massive credit to really a lot of areas. I mean, AJ Artis and his crew and what they do during the summer. You know, the training room and how they've been able to put guys in position in the maintenance and rehab and what we do there, and then Pat Boyle and Jordan Diaz from the sports science aspect of it. I mean, we went hard last week, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and you know they yeah I want to go hard again on say, well, maybe you got to dial back a little bit. But we use all those things. You use your gut instincts, your experiences, but also the scientific data. We're not going to be driven by just one thing. We're going to put our heads together, and that's where the trust comes in with the staff. And I trust those guys tremendously.”
4. The Defensive Line Should Be Okay With New Transfers and Freshmen- Probably the biggest topic of discussion this offseason has been the defensive line and how it will look this upcoming season. Georgia Tech made a lot of adds in the offseason to strengthen the group, including former Ole Miss DL Akelo Stone, UTSA Ronald Triplette, UCF Matthew Alexander, and Mercer EDGE Brayden Manley who they got out of the transfer portal. These guys will be key contributors this upcoming season for Georgia Tech and look to bolster a unit in getting more pressure and sacks on the quarterback. Perhaps most impressive is how the young guys are coming along and playing. True freshmen Christian Garrett, Andre Fuller, and Carrington Coombs have all been standing out and making plays.
Here is Coach Key on the Freshman.
“Christian Garrett showed up with multiple sacks out there. Christian's been playing end and three technique, playing both of those positions. I think he can be a force, you know, he's got, you know, for side the size and strength that he has and the athletic ability and the quick twitch. I mean, you talk about a matchup nightmare when you move him inside, you know, but he's, you know, it's like all of them. He's got a ways to go, but he's starting to flash and show the real signs of what we've thought he thought he was. You know, at the end by Jordan Boyd, who missed some springtime. He was a freshman last year, played a little bit, played a lot on teams, but he's really starting to show up out there. You know, played with power and quickness and juice off the edge.”
“Then two guys inside, I thought Blake Belin and Derry Norris showed up a lot inside. So, you know, really increasing that depth and not just the depth, not just to have a body there, but have depth that, you know, can play when it is their time, when they're right, and that's what we want. We want all freshmen to come with the mindset and attitude that they're they're coming into play as a freshman because if you don't have that mindset, you're never gonna play right.”
Defensive Line coach Jess Simpson chimed in on the unit overall and the depth.
"You know, we're deeper than we were a year ago. And I like the young guys we brought in. You know, and I like where we're at and what we're doing. We're not there. We're not close to there, but you see that hey, we got a chance, and you feel the competition and guys are looking around and they're watching each other's teach tape at night like golly. That’s how the coach wants it done, you know that, that's motivating. It's invigorating. It's fun. It's like, hey, man. That guy's on my team, you know, but then there's certainly a hundred corrections to make, too, but it's the momentum of getting a bunch of guys ready to play and having every guy in that room, you know, obviously ready to play the best ball of his life. And if we can get to that, I think there are enough people in the room that we can have some real depth this year."
5. Georgia Tech Will Have Another Exciting Offense- When you have a mastermind at the offensive coordinator in Buster Faulkner, who does an exceptional job of calling plays, coupled with the personnel that should fit seamlessly into that offense, you have something special on the horizon. The Yellow Jackets have everything they need to be a fun and exciting offense in 2025. It starts with the offensive line. Despite losing three starters, Georgia Tech has a hungry room, and coach Wade has said he will put the best five on the field. It will take some time to mesh and come together, but one thing you can hang your hat on is that the Yellow Jackets will be a gritty and tough bunch and will outphysical you, no matter who they have in. They have continuity and camaraderie at the quarterback position with Haynes King, who showed he will put his body on the line to ensure his team wins games. The running back room can go five or six deep with a platoon of guys that can come in and never miss a beat. The wide receiver room has a good blend of size, athleticism, and speed, and will be tough to defend with all the different looks and people Georgia Tech can throw at you. Here is wide receiver coach Tren McKnight on the various shapes and sizes of the group.
"Yes, I think we do have a good group, and that's what Buster always looks for, right? Try to get as many fast guys as we can, but also think of receiver rooms kind of like a basketball team, right? I mean, you got different size, shapes, and guys that can do different things and that's what we ask them to do because obviously perimeter block is a big thing in all the things that we do offensively so I think you got to be able to have guys that are fast because they create explosive plays and explosive plays are one of the biggest stats in winning and losing football games on the offensive side of the ball so when you have dynamic players that's what we want in this offense but you also want guys that are big that can block and do things on the perimeter and that's the great thing about about all those guys, those fast guys, is they're tough and they will compete out there on the perimeter block and want to work hard to get better each and every day."
Georgia Tech has continued to work on the vertical passing game throughout the offseason and fall camp, which should make for a well-oiled machine when the season starts. Overall, Georgia Tech should be a formidable team in 2025 and be able to beat anyone they face on Saturdays this upcoming season.