Five Way Too Early Bold Predictions For Georgia Tech In 2026

The offseason is here, and the Yellow Jackets are gearing up for spring training before spring ball begins around the end of March and heading into April. Let’s take a look at five too-early predictions for next season.

1. Georgia Tech wins the ACC

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yellow Jackets were just one game out from making it to the ACC Championship game and would have clinched if they defeated Pittsburgh at home. The ACC will be tougher in 2026, and the Yellow Jackets did lose a lot, but they have constructed the team in a way that is conducive to success. We saw the Miami Hurricanes, who didn’t win the ACC, but made a national championship game with elite offensive and defensive lines. The Yellow Jackets attacked the portal to improve both of those things heading into the offseason. Getting guys who can be instant impact players and who can enforce their will on opponents. Georgia Tech has been doing it throughout the Brent Key era, but this feels different. This transfer portal cycle is was more intentional and calculated in what the Ramblin Wreck was trying to do. It should bode well for them trying to take the next step, which is winning the ACC.

2. Jaylen Mbakwe Will Be The Yellow Jackets First-Two Way Star

Alabama's Jaylen Mbakwe (3) signals after praying in the end zone before the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mbakwe is a former five-star prospect from Clay-Chalkville High School in Alabama and a star. Let’s call it for what it is. He didn’t get a lot of opportunities at the University of Alabama. It will be different at Georgia Tech, as he can more easily secure the WR1 spot in Atlanta. He is explosive and a guy who can make plays in the open field. Georgia Tech only have one wide receiver of that caliber that can make plays at a high level, Jordan Allen, but he will likely man the slot wide receiver. In addition to offense, Mbakwe looks like he will get the chance to play cornerback and on defense for the Yellow Jackets. In what capacity, that remains to be seen. If he can be a lockdown corner for Georgia Tech and get the chance to play, it improves them significantly. The last two-way star we saw was Travis Hunter Jr., who is in the NFL and starred at Colorado. Mbakwe has the same capabilities. Now, it is whether he will be able to achieve it with Georgia Tech.

3. Justice Haynes Becomes First Georgia Tech Running Back To Win Doak Walker Award Since 1990

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

The Yellow Jackets haven’t had a Doak Walker award winner since Bobby Ross did it in 1990. We have talked about before them having one of the best running back tandems in college football, which is true. I think Justice Haynes will be able to thrive in an offense that will feed him and open up gaping holes for him to run through. His vision, explosiveness, cutting ability, ability to make defenders miss, and home run ability will allow him to take the ACC and college football by storm. Yes, Haynes is already known, but he hasn’t been in an offense like this in his career. You couple Haynes' talent with the offensive line he will have, and he is a surefire bet to be the top running back in the country. Most will sleep on him heading into next season, but Haynes will remind everyone of who he is and take some hardware with him as well.

4. Alberto Mendoza Throws For 3,500 Yards and 30 touchdowns

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, Alberto Mendoza is still fairly young and inexperienced, but he has the offense that will allow him to get into a rhythm early in the season. Georgia Tech will open with Colorado and Tennessee, which won’t be easy games. However, with the acquisitions at tight end, the talent at wide receiver, and one of the best running back rooms in the country, Mendoza won’t have to do much early. He can feed the ball to his playmakers, build a rapport, and get comfortable with the scheme and system. I think after the first couple of games, you will see him thrive and be able to capitalize on some of those shot plays down the field to Mbakwe and Allen, which will inflate his numbers and allow him to reach another level as the quarterback. Mendoza is extremely accurate with the football and doesn’t make turnover-worthy plays that make you scratch your head. Instead, he will take what the defense gives him. If it is not there, he will check it down and live to see another day. I think that will bode well for him and his success in 2026.

5. Georgia Tech will have its best defense in over 30 years

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Fenix Felton (31) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

I think the addition of a seasoned defensive coordinator who specializes in turnovers and sacks (areas Georgia Tech has struggled with) is a recipe for success for the Yellow Jackets. They have probably one of the more talented defense they have constructed in quite some time, with a couple of players who could be bound for the NFL. That is not hyperbole. You look at some of the young talent chomping at the bit, veteran leadership, and elite transfers, and the Yellow Jackets have everything they need to be elite. I think the scheme they will deploy will fit this talented roster, and they will have the defensive line that can cause havoc and create negative plays. On the backend with hard-hitting safeties like Tae Harris and Fenix Felton, coupled with ball hawks like Jonas Duclona and potentially a Dalen Penson, should help the defense give the offense more opportunities. I think a lot of people will be shocked about how good the defense will be, especially with how young the Ramblin Wreck is at certain positions, but they will prove they can match up with any offense in the country.



