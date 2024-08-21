Five Yellow Jackets Named To 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
Ahead of Georgia Tech's week zero matchup with Florida State, five Yellow Jackets were named to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List today/
Offensive linemen Weston Franklin and Jordan Williams and defensive linemen Zeek Biggers, Kevin Harris II, and Sylvain Yondjouen were included on the official watch list for the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl, which was announced on Wednesday.
The Senior Bowl staff utilized nearly eight months of tape study and input from coaches to identify college football’s top 2025 National Football League Draft prospects for inclusion on the watch list. The Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and is the longest continually running one, having taken place in Mobile, Alabama for the past 75 years. More than 900 NFL personnel and over 1,100 media members were credentialed for the 2024 Senior Bowl, which produced 110 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, representing 43 percent of this year’s total picks.
Sixty former Yellow Jackets have participated in the Senior Bowl since 1951. Most recently, defensive lineman Keion White represented Georgia Tech at the 2023 Senior Bowl before being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
The 2025 Senior Bowl will be played on Feb. 1 in Mobile.
In addition to the Senior Bowl watch list, the official preseason watch list for the 2024 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was also released on Wednesday and included Georgia Tech redshirt junior quarterback Haynes King. The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes college football’s top offensive player who played high school football or plays collegiately in the state of Texas.
The honor is the latest in a long line of preseason accolades for King, who is also on the official watch lists for the Maxwell Award (national player of the year) and three national quarterback of the year honors – the Davey O’Brien Award, the Manning Award, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.