Another big loss for the Yellow Jackets coaching staff as they lose their WR coach, Trent McKnight, who has chosen to follow former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator to Florida. His official new title with the Gators is passing game coordinator and inside wide receivers coach.

The Yellow Jackets have seen a major overhaul of their staff as other teams continue to add good coaches to their staffs. Coach McKnight is a big loss because he has been key in the development of several receivers throughout his tenure with the Yellow Jackets.

Good run in Atlanta

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Rivers (3) makes a catch while being defended by Boston College Eagles defensive back Max Tucker (3) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

In his first season on the job in 2024, Trent McKnight coached Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr to All-ACC recognition. The duo combined for 1,456 receiving yards and six touchdowns. In that same season, Rutherford finished sixth in school history with 62 catches during the season.

McKnight was pivotal this past season in a breakout year from Isiah Canion, who set career marks in catches, yards, touchdowns, and yards per catch. Canion continued to be relied upon in key downs and distances and situations and he came up big when his number was called upon.

Eric Rivers was another who came over from FIU in the transfer portal and had a productive season for the Yellow Jackets. Rivers finished with 42 catches, 556 yards, and a touchdown. Rivers improved as a wide receiver and talked about the impact that coach McKnight has had on him this season.

“Coach McKnight definitely helped me tremendously. He's always on my butt. He coaches me hard, and I appreciate that because without him, I wouldn't be making the strides I make. So I'm grateful for that. So, I just appreciate him," said Rivers.

Other wide receivers who have seen their production improve are Bailey Stockton, who is a former walk-on. Stockton has become a reliable target. We also have seen more receivers get involved with the Yellow Jackets, often platoon swap of receivers like Dean Patterson, Stockton, Jordan Allen, and Zion Taylor this past year.

Allen was a big beneficiary of McKnight, who had a productive freshman season with the Yellow Jackets. He finished with 19 catches for 312 yards and a rushing touchdown. With the success of a 9-3 season, Georgia Tech has seen the loss of a number of its coaches. McKnight joins the list and is the next domino that has fallen. Head coach Brent Key will be busy in January filling out the staff in preparation for the 2026 season.

