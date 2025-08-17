Former Colorado QB Thinks Georgia Tech Could Be A Potential Playoff Crasher
Georgia Tech could be ready for a breakthrough season in Brent Key's third season.
The Yellow Jackets return a good mixture of veteran talent while also adding in freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes in program history. They supplemented that talent in the transfer portal with veteran additions in the winter and spring transfer windows as well, and that has fans and analysts alike feeling optimistic that Georgia Tech will be a top-half team in the ACC this season. Can they be something more?
Potential Playoff Team?
Georgia Tech has been mentioned by a number of national analysts as a potential playoff team and the latest is Fox Sports Joel Klatt. Klatt of course played quarterback at Colorado, who Georgia Tech will face to start the season, and Klatt thinks Georgia Tech is a team to watch who could crash the playoff:
“I really love Haynes King … It’s not that I didn’t like Georgia Tech, Haynes King and Jamal Haynes the running back, that’s a really good combination (despite not putting them in the top 25 right now). I love the fact that they can play with the best teams in the country … They’ve got an opportunity to put themselves on the radar. Why? Well, because they open at Colorado.”
Big opportunity in Week One
Georgia Tech is going to be playing in one of the most anticipated games of the first weekend when they go to Boulder to face the Buffaloes.
Arguably, the biggest question leading up to this game does not come from the Georgia Tech side, but from Colorado's. The Buffaloes are trying to see who will replace Sanders as the starting quarterback, with the options being Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and highly-touted freshman Julian Lewis. Who is leading the competition? CBS Sports Matt Zenitz gave an update on the competition earlier in the week:
"As one source put it, Colorado's scrimmage this weekend could go a long way in helping Deion Sanders make a final decision regarding this battle between former Liberty star Kaidon Salter and highly-ranked true freshman Julian Lewis.
Nevertheless, Salter, a fifth-year senior with 77 career touchdowns, seems to currently be the more likely of the two to win the job. However, it is worth noting that the Colorado staff is extremely high on Lewis too and views him as someone with the ability to be an NFL player down the road."
Who will emerge as the Buffaloes starting QB?
Salter had a dynamic season in 2023, leading the Flames to an undefeated regular season and a Fiesta Bowl bid. Last season was a slight step down, and now Salter is not playing in Jamey Chadwell's offense, which is QB-friendly. If Salter is back to his 2023 form, this could be a dynamic offense. Whoever starts at quarterback is going to have a new look receiving corps to throw to.
Colorado had one of the best wide receiver groups in the country last season with Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Webster, and Will Sheppard, but they are all gone now. There is still talent on the field for them, though, with Drelon Miler, Omarion Miller, and Sincere Brown leading the way. Former five-star recruit Hykeem Williams has transferred in from Florida State, but has not shown consistency. Can he put it together for Colorado this season?
The winner of this quarterback competition could give a peek into what kind of offense Colorado will be in 2025. Salter is a more dynamic running threat than Lewis, while Lewis is seen as the more talented passer. Could Georgia Tech see both quarterbacks? That is not something that I would completely rule out either.
Who will Georgia Tech see in week one? That seems to still be up in the air, and head coach Brent Key and defensive coordinator Blake Gideon will have to be ready for anything when they face the Buffaloes in Boulder on August 29th.