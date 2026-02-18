Clemson vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 18

The Clemson Tigers have fallen out of the top-25 after back-to-back losses to Virginia Tech and Duke.

Now, they are set as road favorites on Wednesday night against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who are just one game over .500 this season and 4-8 in ACC play. However, Wake Forest has won back-to-back games, knocking off Georgia Tech on the road and Stanford at home to get over .500 this season.

Wake Forest has one of the best scorers in the country in Juke Harris, but it’s facing a Clemson team that has an elite defense in the 2025-26 campaign. The Tigers are in a great position to make the NCAA Tournament, but they have a pair of tough games down the stretch of the regular season against North Carolina and Louisville.

Does that make Wednesday’s game a must-win for the Tigers?

It certainly would help their resume to get a conference road win, and they’ve already posted a 6-3 record on the road this season.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup on Feb. 18.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clemson -3.5 (-112)

Wake Forest +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Clemson: -166

Wake Forest: +140

Total

138.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Clemson vs. Wake Forest How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: LJVM Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Clemson record: 20-6

Wake Forest record: 13-12

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Key Player to Watch

Juke Harris, Guard, Wake Forest

One of the best names in the country, Juke Harris has put together a massive season for the Demon Deacons. He’s averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from 3.

Harris has scored at least 23 points in each of his last four games, and he could swing this matchup for the Demon Deacons at home. In 15 home games in the 2025-26 campaign, the sophomore is averaging 21.8 points per contest.

Clemson has the No. 15 adjusted defensive efficiency in the country, but can it slow down Harris on Wednesday?

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Prediction and Pick

There are a bunch of trends in favor of the Tigers in this game, and I like them to win and cover as just 3.5-point favorites.

Wake Forest has not beaten anyone of significance in the ACC – its best win is against Florida State – while the Tigers have a 10-3 mark in conference play.

On top of that, Clemson is the best road team in the country when it comes to covering the spread, going 7-1 this season. Wake Forest, on the other hand, is just 5-10 against the number at home.

The difference in this game is going to be on the defensive end, as the Tigers are No. 15 in defensive rating and 22nd in opponent effective field goal percentage this season. Wake Forest is just 223rd in the country in opponent effective field goal percentage, and it has allowed at least 80 points in each of its last seven losses.

I believe we’re getting Clemson at a little bit of a discount after back-to-back losses, especially with Carter Welling (ankle) expected to play after suiting up against Duke on Feb. 14.

Pick: Clemson -3.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

