Former Georgia Tech Linebacker Tyson Meiguez Reveals Transfer Destination
Former Georgia Tech linebacker Tyson Meiguez entered the transfer portal last month and yesterday, he revealed his transfer destination.
Meiguez is going to be continuing his college career at Murray State. He is the second former Yellow Jacket that has found a new home in the last couple of days, with kicker Gavin Stewart going to play at Georgia Southern.
More on Meiguez from his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
2022 (Redshirt Freshman):Saw action in 10 games… Recorded one assisted tackle against Florida State (Oct. 29).
2021 (Freshman):Did not see game action due to a season-ending injury sustained during spring practice … Redshirted.
2020 (Freshman – “Covid Year” – year of eligibility retained):Saw action in seven games as a true freshman, primarily on special teams … Did not record any statistics.
High School: Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Tabbed as the No. 59-ranked outside linebacker in the nation by Rivals and the No. 75 overall player in the state of Georgia by ESPN … Recorded 275 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 22 sacks for his high school career, including 158 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 18 sacks as a senior … Named 2019 Region 5-AAAAAA co-Player of the Year … Helped leads Creekside to a regional championship in 2018 … Named first-team all-Region three years in a row … Selected as Atlanta Touchdown Club’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 … Set program records for most tackles in a season (196) in 2019 and most tackles in a game (25) … High school classmate of Georgia Tech teammate Khatavian Franks – together, the defensive line tandem were known as Creekside’s “Twin Towers” … Coached by Maurice Dixon.