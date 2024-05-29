All Yellow Jackets

Bleav Georgia Tech: Can Georgia Tech Win The Athens Regional + An Early Look At Lines For FSU and GSU Games

The latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson dive into if Georgia Tech can win their first regional since 2006 and they look ahead to some early lines for the Florida State and Georgia State games

Jackson Caudell

Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is pressured by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports / Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech Baseball is back in the NCAA Tournament and the Yellow Jackets are hoping to advance to their first super regional since 2006, but it is not going to be an easy road. Georgia Tech will head to Athens and will face challenges from Georgia, UNC Wilmington, and Army, but the Yellow Jackets have a chance to win the region.

On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson dive into the matchup between every team in the Athens regional and they break down how Georgia Tech stacks up against the other teams in the regional. They also talk about the recent success of Georgia Tech's Golf Team and their accomplishments.

The early lines for the Florida State and Georgia State matchups were also released yesterday and RJ and Jackson take an early look at what they think about those lines and if they are set just right or if they are too big or too small.

