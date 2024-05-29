Bleav Georgia Tech: Can Georgia Tech Win The Athens Regional + An Early Look At Lines For FSU and GSU Games
Georgia Tech Baseball is back in the NCAA Tournament and the Yellow Jackets are hoping to advance to their first super regional since 2006, but it is not going to be an easy road. Georgia Tech will head to Athens and will face challenges from Georgia, UNC Wilmington, and Army, but the Yellow Jackets have a chance to win the region.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson dive into the matchup between every team in the Athens regional and they break down how Georgia Tech stacks up against the other teams in the regional. They also talk about the recent success of Georgia Tech's Golf Team and their accomplishments.
The early lines for the Florida State and Georgia State matchups were also released yesterday and RJ and Jackson take an early look at what they think about those lines and if they are set just right or if they are too big or too small.
