Former Georgia Tech QB Aaron Philo Officially Signs With Florida

When former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner left to take the same position at Florida, it was speculated that quarterback Aaron Philo would follow him. Philo announced his intentions to enter the portal and everyone who had been paying attention knew that he was likely heading to Gainesville. Philo has officially signed with Florida and is at minimum going to be competing to be their starter next season.

Two of Georgia Tech's five losses in the 2024 season came with Haynes King out of the lineup. When he came back, he split time with Philo in wins over Miami and NC State, before playing his normal full-time snaps against the Bulldogs. Philo played the majority of snaps in the win over the NC State Wolfpack. Philo finished the game 19-33 for 265 yards as well as 57 yards rushing and led the game-winning drive.

How good was Philo in that game? He finished as the highest graded quarterback in the entire country in week 13 according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Philo earned a 93.7 grade (top in the country) and a 93.3 passing grade (3rd in the country).

Where does Georgia Tech turn?

Georgia Tech has three quarterbacks on the roster right now, but none of them have played very much. Graham Knowles was a part of the same recruiting class as Philo and this is someone that the coaching staff has a lot of belief in. Grady Adamson red-shirted this past season, but is a young quarterback with upside. The Yellow Jackets just signed four-star QB Cole Bergeron.

The two quarterbacks that Georgia Tech has been publicly linked to are former Missouri starter Beau Pribula and former Virginia/UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea. There are other options out there and neither is committed to Georgia Tech right now, but both have upside.

Colandrea had a really solid season for the Rebels in 2025, throwing for 3,459 yards, 23 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 65.9% of his passes. On PFF, he finished with a 90.0 overall grade, one of the top marks in the country. Colandrea also ran for 649 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Colandrea came to UNLV after two seasons at Virginia. At UVA, he totaled 4,083 passing yards to go along with 26 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. In 2023, he finished with an overall PFF grade of 71.7 in 314 snaps and in 2024, he finished with a 64.2 grade in 418 snaps.

Colandrea would be a really intriguing option for the Yellow Jackets if this is the quarterback that they decide to heavily pursue. He is coming off of his best collegiate season, would give Georgia Tech experience, and he can make plays on the run.

His biggest question marks come from turning the ball over, lack of size, and he struggled against Power four competition when he was at UVA. That is not to say that Colandrea was a bad player when he was with the Cavaliers. But he struggled against higher-level competition, and he would be facing a schedule that includes games against Tennessee and Georgia. While he is a playmaker at the position, he would have to learn how to cut down on the turnovers.

