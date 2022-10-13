Former Georgia Tech QB Shawn Jones Named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Shawn Jones, the quarterback of the 1990 national championship team at Georgia Tech, was named to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023 this week

Shawn Jones led the Yellow Jackets to the 1990 national championship tvillebulldogs.com

Jones is one of the greatest quarterbacks and players in the history of Georgia Tech. Most will remember his performance in the Citrus Bowl against Nebraska, in which he was named the game MVP and led the Yellow Jackets to a 45-21 victory. During his career at Georgia Tech, Jones finished with nearly 9,300 total yards of offense, with 8,441 through the air and 855 yards on the ground, 70 total touchdowns, and winning 35 games for Georgia Tech.

The other members that were named include Jackie Bradford, Buck Godfrey, Atlanta Brave great Andruw Jones, Stan Kasten, Al Parker, Ron Reed, and former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt.

While Jones might be just now getting into the Georgia Sports Hall Of Fame, the Thomasville High School product has been in the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame since 2003.

Huge congratulations are in order for one of the greatest Yellow Jackets ever!

