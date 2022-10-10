Georgia Tech Recognized As One of Week Six's Top Teams by Kirk Herbstreit

Last week after their win over Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech got recognized as one of the top-performing teams of the week by ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit. Herbstreit is one of the top (if not the top) voices in college football and names his top-performing teams each week.

For the second straight week, Georgia Tech has made it onto Herbstreit's list of top-performing teams. He had Georgia Tech as his eighth-best performance this week after the dramatic overtime win against Duke and it was well-deserved recognition for interim head coach Brent Key and his team.

The turnaround from Georgia Tech following the firing of former head coach Geoff Collins has been something to watch and it is a good thing to see the Yellow Jackets get recognized by someone like Herbstreit.

Georgia Tech is now second in the ACC Coastal following their win over Duke and after their bye week on Saturday, they will get a chance to get a third straight win when they face a reeling Virginia team.

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Updated look at the ACC Coastal Standings after week six

Georgia Tech Football: Grading Each Defensive Unit After winning against Duke

Georgia Tech is projected to play in a bowl game for the first time this season

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Matt Rhule

Georgia Tech Football: Grading the offense in the win over Duke

Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, and the ugly from the win over Duke

Everything from Brent Key's press conference after winning over Duke

Georgia Tech Football: Three Takeaways from the win over Duke

Georgia Tech survives Duke's comeback and wins in overtime

Georgia Tech Volleyball takes down Virginia