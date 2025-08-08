Former Georgia Tech Star Tashard Choice Shares An Important Message About Demaryius Thomas
Georgia Tech continues to honor the legacy of Demaryius Thomas and welcomed in former running back and running backs coach Tashard Choice to talk to the team about his profound impact and legacy. Thomas wasn’t just a great player but an excellent human being, which is paramount to who he was as a person.
“When is the last time you called one of your teammates and asked him what he is really going through. When was the last time you spoke to one of your teammates you don’t speak to regularly? That’s the type of people he was (Demaryius Thomas). That is who he stood for. As an athlete, he could go out there 360 and dunk. We would be in intramurals, and he would be one of the most skillful athletic dudes you would be around. He was so low and humble to the ground,” said Choice.
“He cared about us. How do you treat the people when you are in the equipment room? How do you treat the people in the video department? How you treat everybody, from the head coach to the water girl, to the ball boy, everybody matters.”
Choice also brought up the point of how selfless he was as a teammate, which allowed him to connect with anybody. It is the reason his name is still being brought up today, years after he passed, because of his impact.
“What I am saying to y’all is this. What matters? When you watch somebody y’all never met before, why is it so significant? It’s because of who he was as a person. Football wasn’t his main thing. How he treated people, how he cared about others more than himself, that is what makes people who they are. I got a chance to coach a lot of good players and be around a lot of good people. I tell you Megatron, Bijan, Jahmyr, Demaryius Thomas, they all had one quality: they were selfless people. They wanted to be great teammates first. Strive to do that.”
Thomas was inducted into the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame in 2023 for his excellent career with the Yellow Jackets.
He anks among the Yellow Jackets’ all-time leaders in career receptions (113* - 10th), career receiving yards (2,135* – sixth), single-season receiving yards (950, 2009* - seventh), career yards per reception (18.9* - tied for sixth), single-season yards per reception (25.1* - second), career touchdown receptions (13* - tied for seventh), career 100-yard receiving games (6 – seventh) and consecutive games with a reception (29* - tied for fourth) (Per Georgia Tech PR).
The Montrose, Ga., native owns two of Georgia Tech’s top 20 single-game receiving yardage totals – 230 vs. Duke in 2008 (second) and 174 vs. Mississippi State in 2009 (16th). Selected No. 22 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos (10th-highest NFL Draft pick in Georgia Tech history), Thomas amassed 724 receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns in 10 NFL seasons with the Broncos (2010-18), Houston Texans (2018) and New York Jets (2019). He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and won Super Bowl 50 as a member of the Broncos.
While with the Denver Broncos, Thomas was teammates with legendary quarterback Peyton Manning. In 2023, Manning and his wife Ashley, created the Demaryius Thomas scholarship endowment at Georgia Tech.
The endowment provides academic scholarships to attend Georgia Tech for incoming freshmen from Laurens County, Ga., where Thomas was born and raised, or surrounding areas, who demonstrate significant financial need.