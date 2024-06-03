Former Georgia Tech Tight End Darren Waller is Reportedly Leaning Toward Retirement
Former Georgia Tech tight end Darren Waller might be heading toward retirement from the NFL, though he has not officially announced it.
ESPN's New York Giants Reporter Jordan Raanan wrote today that " New York Giants tight end Darren Waller is likely to make a decision by next week's mandatory minicamp about his playing future and people in and around the team expect that he's going to retire, multiple sources told ESPN. Those close to him believe he's leaning in that direction."
Here is more on Waller's potential retirement from Raanan:
"Waller said during an Instagram Live on Friday that was a decision was coming very soon. He has been contemplating retirement since the end of last season and hasn't attended any of the team's voluntary offseason workouts this spring.
Mandatory minicamp for the Giants is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
The Giants have been operating throughout the offseason, partly out of necessity, as if Waller will retire. New York added at tight end in free agency and the draft, which included the selection of Penn State's Theo Johnson in the fourth round. Johnson, who has elite pass-catching traits, has even taken some first-team snaps this spring with Waller skipping the voluntary workouts.
The Giants also signed veteran tight ends Jack Stoll and Chris Manhertz to add to their tight end room of Daniel Bellinger, Lawrence Cager and Tyree Jackson.
It would be a pleasant surprise to the Giants at this point if Waller decides to return for a 10th professional season. He has been busy working on his music -- a new song was released last week -- and admitted in an interview with The Athletic he was questioning his "commitment level" to football. That is rarely a positive sign."
Waller's retirement would end what has been a really good NFL career and just last summer, NFL execs and coaches still viewed him as a top-five tight end in the NFL:
"Waller's on-field presence is undisputed. He's elite when he's out there. But missing 14 games over the past two years has hurt his ranking.
Yet he still ranks third in receptions (280) and receiving yards (3,394) among tight ends since 2019.
Waller can take over a game at any point. His 12 games with 100 receiving yards since 2019 trails only Kelce among tight ends. The Giants acquired him from Las Vegas in March.
"It's hard to knock him for a bad situation with the QB transition in Las Vegas and injuries," an NFC exec said. "He's still behind just Kelce as pass-catcher."
One AFC executive said Waller can be a high-level player for the Giants because "he can still run," but pointed out that his two best seasons (2019 and 2020) came when Las Vegas had minimal targets around him and losing records. He still has something to prove in the eyes of some."
Last season with the New York Giants, Waller caught 52 passes for 552 yards and one touchdown.
Waller had been a member of the Raiders organization since 2018 after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.
For his career, Waller has surpassed 4,100 yards receiving, 20 touchdowns, and 350 catches. He has been one of the best-receiving threats in the NFL and is a consistent matchup problem on Sundays when healthy.
Waller played at Georgia Tech from 2012-2014 under Paul Johnson and in that time, he totaled 51 catches for 971 yards and nine touchdowns.