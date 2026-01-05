Former Georgia Tech WR Bailey Stockton Makes Transfer Portal Decision

Bailey Stockton has found a new home after he announced he was committing to Florida out of the transfer portal. He will follow former offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who is also in Gainesville. Stockton was a walk-on with Georgia Tech before earning a scholarship and a role on the team. This past season, he finished with 21 catches for 233 yards and averaged 11.1 yards per catch. He finished his Yellow Jackets career with 439 receiving yards and a touchdown.

BREAKING: Georgia Tech transfer WR Bailey Stockton has Committed to Florida, he tells @On3Sports



The 5’11 185 WR totaled 38 receptions for 439 yards and 1 TD in his time with the Yellow Jackets



He’ll have 2 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/9NwEh8C8a8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2026

Here is Stockton midseason, about where his game had improved while with the Yellow Jackets.

“I think it's gotten a lot better. I need to just focus on the little details like perimeter blocking, maybe yac (yards after catch). The job is to go out there and run the right route and catch the ball. I feel like I did a pretty good job,” said Stockton.

While it is a tough loss, Georgia Tech has wasted no time in adding its next wide receiver. The Yellow Jackets have been busy in the portal and has already landed two commitments in the portal in former Rutgers EDGE Jordan Walker and former Alabama WR/CB Jaylen Mbakwe. Here is more on Mbwake via our own Jackson Caudell

“Will Mbakwe play both ways with Georgia Tech (Travis Hunter 2.0?) or will be play one position full time? That is going to be a key question for him on this team, but there is no doubt that Georgia Tech got a really talented player and athlete with his commitment today and he should be a key piece for this team next season.

If he does move to the secondary, that would be a great addition for Georgia Tech. The 5'11 190 LBS player has exceptional athleticism, and that is something the Yellow Jackets need on the back end. They are going to be losing Ahmari Harvey and Rodney Shelly at cornerback, not to mention experienced safeties like Clayton Powell-Lee and Omar Daniels.”

Mbawake was an elite prospect coming out of high school and was rated as a five-star. He starred at Clay-Chalkville High School and was rated as a top 12 player nationally. Coming into the portal, Mbakwe is rated as a four-star prospect with a 90 overall rating. A very elite add for Georgia Tech.

Mbakwe will be a storyline to follow to see where he lines up, but regardless, Georgia Tech has a next-level athlete on its roster for the 2026 season.

