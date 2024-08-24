Former Yellow Jackets Head Coach Paul Johnson Congratulates Georgia Tech on Their Big Win vs Florida State
What a game it was for Georgia Tech today. They upset the No. 10 team in the country and got a huge win to start the college football season. After the game, Georgia Tech was getting a lot of love from around the college football world, but one of them probably meant more than the other. Former head coach Paul Johnson (who rarely posts anything on social media), took time to congragulate his former team after they got their big win today.
Georgia Tech had one of its most successful runs in program history under Paul Johnson, who coached in Atlanta from 2008-2018. He led the Jackets to nine bowl appearances and three Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Games and was named ACC Coach of the Year three times (2008, 2009, and 2014) during his 11 seasons at Tech. He was selected as National Coach of the Year byCBS Sportslinein 2008, marking the second time in his career that he received National Coach of the Year honors (Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year – 2004, Navy).
Georgia Tech proved a lot of people wrong once again today. Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key has had a lot of success against ranked teams as an underdog and continued that today. The Georgia Tech rushing attack looked like it did not miss a beat, the offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, and the defense looked much improved. Georgia Tech outgained Florida State 336-291 and outrushed Florida State 190-98. That was the difference in the game. Georgia Tech had to beat Florida State on the line of scrimmage and they did just that.
This is a massive win for the program. Things have been trending up for the Yellow Jackets under Key and while they still have a tough road ahead, this is a great way to start the year. Now, they have to handle the success and attention this game will get and be prepared to face Georgia State next weekend.