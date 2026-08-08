Four Things We Learned From Week One of Georgia Tech Fall Camp

The first week of fall camp is in the book for Georgia Tech.

It was an anticipated fall camp for the Yellow Jackets. After their best season since 2016, Georgia Tech has seen a lot of turnover on its roster, but they are hoping to once again be in a position to compete for a spot in the ACC Championship.

While only the first week, what have we learned so far about this Yellow Jackets team?

1. Team is adjusting well to new coordinators

Aug 21, 2014; Englewood, CO, USA; Houston Texans quarterbacks coach George Godsey during scrimmage against the Denver Broncos at the Broncos Headquarters. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the new things about this Georgia Tech team this season is that they have two new coordinators. Former Yellow Jackets quarterback George Godsey is back to lead the offense and call plays, the first time he will be doing so at the collegiate level. Jason Semore is also back on The Flats, where he was the linebackers coach in 2022, helping Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley earn All-ACC recognition.

It can take time to adjust to new coordinators, even if you go through the spring with them. So far, it seems like the team has continued the work with both Godsey and Semore and is picking up where they left off in the spring. Earlier this week, head coach Brent Key complimented both coordinators for their ability to teach, which is something players have also echoed this week:

"There's not a person in this building that doesn't want to go out and win every football game." said Key. "There's not a player in the building that don't want to go out and be the absolute best player they can possibly be. I don't buy into that, oh, he just doesn't care, he's not giving it his all. Our job as coaches is to pour into them. They have to trust us and what we tell them is the right thing. And then we have to trust them that when we're not around them, they're going to do the right thing to make themselves the best player.

So I think the rapport that's been built, offense, defense, with those two new guys, has been really good. It's been evident throughout the offense, defense, with those two new guys, has been really good. It's been evident throughout, so, like I said, time will tell here in the next few weeks."

Veteran linebacker E.J. Lightsey talked about Semore and how smarts and what he knows about the game is rubbing off on the players:

" I feel like he knows the game very well inside and out from the offensive perspective and the defensive perspective. That's one of the things that he said to us that stood out to me. For a long time, he studied offense just to be able to put us in the best predicament when we go against them. Just the way he anticipates plays and stuff like that, he knows things are coming before they come. So it's been kind of crazy to see how he's writing his brain and how he thinks about the game."

There are still a few weeks to go in camp, but so far, the coach and player reviews for the two new leaders of the offense and defense are strong.

2. RB room is deep as expected and pushing each other to be great

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball against the BYU Cougars in the third quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one thing that even the casual college football fan can tell you about Georgia Tech is that they have a talented RB room and given that they Yellow Jackets love to run the ball under Key, it should lead to them having one of the better rooms in the ACC and the country.

Not only is this group deep and talented, they are pushing each other each and every day. When you have a room this talented, you can't afford to take a day off or you might see your spot gone.

"You bet Malachi Hosley, Trey Maddox, Chad Alexander, Shane Marshall, J.P. (Powell), we have a lot of really good running backs. And that's been the cool thing, I think, this summer. Anytime anybody's new somewhere, things really start off like gangbusters, right? Then you hit a lull. It's not until the summer where you really start to see how guys build relationships and bond with each other. I think one of the cooler things I've seen have been Malachi and Justice's relationship and how those guys play off each other and want to complement each other, and want to be able to go out there and both of them compete at the highest level.

This group has lofty expectations and not everyone is going to get carries, but iron sharpens iron and Georgia Tech has a lot of good options to choose from in this backfield.

3. RG competition

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive lineman Malachi Carney (72) celebrates after a victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are position battles happening across the Georgia Tech roster, including multiple along the offensive line.

However, there is a bit of an unexpected one taking place at right guard, where it was assumed that last year's starting right tackle, Malachi Carney, would take over. Carney is being pushed by Oklahoma State transfer Markell Samuel, and that could have a ripple effect across the line.

WIth Ethan Mackenny and Joseph Ionata locked in at left tackle and center, with Kevin Peay Jr also expected to be the starter at left guard, whoever wins the right guard spot will start and the other could move over and play right tackle, though that job could go to third year tackle Jameson Riggs.

The Yellow Jackets seem to have eight guys they fell confident in right now in fall camp and over the course of the next few weeks, the competition should become more clear.

4. Confidence in defense

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) scores a touchdown while being tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have written about it a few times this week, but Georgia Tech is exuding confidence about how they think they have a better defensive unit this season.

Will that turn out to be the case? We will see, but both Key and Semore like where this unit is at, though Semore was adamant this week that they still have a ways to go when it comes to creating turnovers.

A deeper defensive line, a linebacker room that has its confidence back, and a secondary with talent is what has been touted this week on The Flats. This unit needs a turn around if Georgia Tech hopes to make the ACC Championship game.