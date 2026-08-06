Three Takeaways From Georgia Tech's First Three Fall Camp Practices

Fall camp began this week for Georgia Tech, and the Yellow Jackets are through their first three days of fall camp. The first off day for this team has arrived, and I think that makes it a perfect time to look at the key (no pun intended) takeaways for the first part of fall camp.

1. Coaches exuding confidence about the defense

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Amontrae Bradford (98) rushes the passer against the Temple Owls in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, Georgia Tech has not been getting it done on the defensive side of the football under Brent Key. The Yellow Jackets changed coordinators again in the offseason, bringing back Jason Semore to The Flats and going out and making additions along the defensive line and at cornerback.

They are going to have to back it up on the field, but so far, things seem to be trending in the right direction, especially along the defensive line, where Semore thinks they are deep on the edge:

"We're pretty deep right now at the defensive end position. I would say guys that have the talent and measurables and stuff to play in the game, we're probably four deep both sides. So I've never been anywhere where we'd have as much length and depth in guys that can play from a talent standpoint. Now it's just a competition to see who can learn the most scheme and become the most dependable and all those kind of things."

Earlier in the week, Key echoed the same sentiment about the offensive line

"Yeah, that's a discussion we've had a lot in the last few weeks, really coming out of spring and then through the last couple of weeks. Because we are. I mean, you've got guys that might roll out there with a third group at some point, you know, one day. You know, it's A, B, C, and the next day it might be B, C, A, how we've got to roll these guys. So not only are they getting reps, but also getting reps versus the best competition on the other side of the ball, okay? And you've got guys that roll out there with the, you know, the threes at times that are starting guys. I mean, guys that might be as good as anybody had in the last, you know, five, six years or whatnot."

They have to prove it on the field, but there is hope that Georgia Tech is going to be able to consistently stop the run and get after the passer.

2. Offensive Line Remains Strong

Sep 16, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive linemen Ethan Mackenny (78) lines up prior to the snap against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech has had one of the best offensive lines in the ACC in each of Brent Key's three seasons at Georgia Tech and while there is some uncertainity about what the starting five is going to look like, I don't expect a major dropoff.

Ethan Mackenny enter fall camp as one of the leaders of the entire offense and he is going to be the left tackle protecting Alberto Mendoza's blindside. Alabama transfer Joseph Ionata is going to be at center, and according to Key, there is a battle currently going on between Malachi Carney and Markell Samuel for the right guard spot. Carney was thought to be the starter, but if there is a battle there and Samuel wins, could Carney slide out to right tackle or will that be Jameson Riggs? Who is going to take over at left guard?

Jordan Floyd has also mentioned as a player who is impressing early in camp.

Those are questions that have to be answered, but Key seemed confident this group would have the right answers:

"And that way we feel like we have eight guys we can really develop to play cohesive football. So what do they need right now? They need a lot of reps. We need to get pads on. We need to get pads on so we can actually see who can sustain and finish and stay on their feet and play with pad level and use their hands. you know, the communication when they get tired at the end of practice, who's still going to be able to communicate and, you know, get the last-minute adjustments or checks or audibles made."

Coaches are trying to put the right pieces around Alberto Mendoza, not too much pressure

Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza has been impressive early on in fall camp | Georgia Tech Athletic

The one thing that Georgia Tech does not want to do in fall camp (or anytime really) is put too much pressure on first-time starting quarterback Alberto Mendoza. Whether it is by his leadership style or play style, the Yellow Jackets are making sure that Mendoza is not having to go out there and win games all by himself, much like Haynes King had to do multiple times over the past couple of seasons.

This goes back to the confidence in the defense and especially the running game and offensive line. Georgia Tech feels they have the right pieces to play games on their terms by controlling the tempo, not getting into shootouts every game, letting Mendoza uses his athleticism and his smarts to keep the offense moving.