Friday Night Recap: Stockbridge Wins In All Three Phases On The Road Against Eagles Landing
The Stockbridge Tigers were dominant on Friday night and gave Eagles Landing its first loss of the season on the road, showcasing that they can be a team to beat and a contender in 4A this season. Let’s take a look at all the action as it unfolded on Friday night.
Game Recap
Stockbridge was rolling early in the game against Eagles Landing as they struck first on a touchdown pass from Joshua Scott to Zyon Robinson. It would be the first of two touchdowns between the pair on Friday night that gave the Tigers an early 7-0 lead.
It was probably the most complete game Stockbridge has played all season. The Tigers scored in all three phases of the game and continued to put pressure on the quarterback. Stockbridge had two interceptions returned for touchdowns in back-to-back possessions. One came on a tipped pass that Bryce Carter would haul in and return it the distance for a touchdown, which gave Stockbridge a 14-0 lead.
On the following possession, CJ Harris read the quarterback's eyes beautifully, jumping in front of the pass and returning it all the way for the Tigers, giving them an early 21-0 lead in the game.
Scott and Robinson would connect again early in the second quarter on a red-zone touchdown pass. Robinson ran a shallow cross across the field and would use his speed to get into the end zone as the offense rolled to an early 28-0 lead.
You know it is a good night when your special teams is coming up big and contributing for you. That is just what Stockbridge did on Friday night. The special teams unit timed it up perfectly and got a punt block that was returned for a touchdown by freshman cornerback Jevon Medlock, and was hyped up by his teammates after the Tigers took a 35-0 lead.
A name to know is freshman running back Dominic Tucker, who has been taking full advantage of his opportunities in the program. He would go on to score the next three touchdowns for the Tigers. One was a short redzone touchdown to give the Tigers a 41-0 lead. The next two were long touchdown scores as he showcased his cut ability in the hole, making defenders miss tackles and using the after burners to score. He gave the Tigers an insurmountable 56-0 lead.
The final touchdown for the Tigers came from sophomore WR Mason Freeman, who has garnered quite the attention from colleges all across the country. He would give the Tigers a 62-0 lead late in the fourth quarter.
Walker Lovinsky would add a late touchdown in the game to give Eagles Landing a score on the board, but it was too little too late.
Stockbridge cruised to a 62-7 lead, and it was its most dominant victory of the season.
Players to Know
2027 QB Josh Scott- Scott was impressive on Friday night against the Eagles, throwing for three touchdowns in the win. He looked comfortable and poised throughout the game and was my player of the game after a strong performance. He’s an underrated player here in the state of Georgia, but ever since he has been at the helm, Stockbridge has been a playoff team and a formidable team in 4A. He is a true dual-threat quarterback and has continued to improve his game and build with his young receiving core that looks poised to make a deep run this season.
2028 WR Mason Freeman- He already holds a Georgia Tech offer and has the attention of the program. He looked really impressive in warmups and was even better on the field in the game. He would score a touchdown late in the game over the middle of the endzone. The young, talented receiver has offers from Georgia Tech, South Carolina, and Oregon State.
2028 WR Zyon Robinson- The sophomore wide receiver plays with a different edge about him and is tough to slow down. He is physical and tough to bring down in the open field. He uses his 6’1 and 175-pound frame to outmuscle defenders. Don’t sleep on his breakaway ability either because he can stroll past defenders and torch defenses with his ability after the catch.
He also has a huge catch radius and rarely ever drops the ball. The four-star prospect is one of the best in the 2028 class and proved that he can dominate the game and be a true No. 1 wide receiver.
2029 Jevon Medlock- The potential for this kid is through the roof. He already plays like a savvy veteran at such a young age and is very technically sound. He moves laterally with great pace and speed and is already able to slow down receivers at a high level. An underrated part of his game is his ability to tackle in space. He isn’t the biggest guy, but he has no problem coming down and laying the boom and making you feel it after he makes a big hit. He also had a punt block returned for a touchdown on Friday night. Medlock's story is just getting started, and he can become one of the best defensive backs in the nation if he realizes his full potential.
2029 RB Dominic Tucker- The true freshman running back has filled in nicely for the Tigers as they have dealt with injuries at the position. There has been no slowdown or drop-off, however. Tucker has taken full advantage of his opportunities and has impressed his coaching staff, so they don’t feel like they have to rush back their starter. On Friday night, he showcased why. With his three rushing touchdowns, he was elusive, tough to bring down, agile, and got up the field quickly. He didn’t do too much dancing, but instead was quick and go. Tucker is another player with insane potential, and even his head coach, Kendrick Callier, said he has the ability to play in the SEC. Yes, he is that special.