Game Preview and Final Score Prediction For No. 13 Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech
Gameday is nearly 24 hours away.
No. 13 Georgia Tech is going to put their undefeated record on the line this Saturday when they take on former ACC Coastal rival Virginia Tech in Atlanta.
The Hokies come into Saturday's game with a 2-4 record and a 1-1 mark in the ACC. Virginia Tech started 0-3, with a close loss to South Carolina and two blowout losses to Vanderbilt and Old Dominion. After the 0-3 start, they fired former head coach Brent Pry and named offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery interim head coach. Since them, Virginia Tech is 2-1, with wins over Wofford and Old Dominion and a loss last Saturday against Wake Forest.
While it has clearly not been a banner year for Virginia Tech, could they pose any type of threat to Georgia Tech?
Georgia Tech's offense vs Virginia Tech's defense
Georgia Tech comes into this game with one of the ACC's better offenses, but when you watch them, you know there is another gear that they can hit if they play cleaner football.
Coming into this game, the Yellow Jackets rank 25th in points per game, 16th in rushing yards per game, 59th in passing yards per game, and 16th in total yards per game. They are going to be going against a Hokies defense that ranks 98th in points allowed per game, 55th in rushing yards allowed per game, 75th in passing yards allowed per game, and 65th in total yards per game.
The big question I have in this matchup is the running game for Georgia Tech going against this Virginia Tech rushing defense. In three games against power four competition (Colorado, Clemson, and Wake Forest), Georgia Tech has had to rely on Haynes King to provide them with a stable running game. While running backs Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley are talented, they have put up their best games against Temple and Gardner-Webb.
The Hokies run defense has been solid in four of their six games this season, keeping South Carolina, Wofford, NC State, and Wake Forest limited on the ground, but Vanderbilt and Old Dominion sliced up Virginia Tech on the ground with over 250 yards rushing each. Which rushing defense is going to show up in Atlanta tomorrow?
The other thing for Georgia Tech is getting out to a better start than they did against Wake Forest and keeping the turnovers down. The way for two touchdown underdogs to pull upsets in college football is to create turnovers and control the flow of the game. The Yellow Jackets cannot have the sill turnovers they have had or else it could spell trouble.
If Virginia Tech limits the ground game, will Georgia Tech be able to beat them through the air? The passing attack for Georgia Tech is not dreadful by any means, but they are not super explosive and struggle with consistency.
If Georgia Tech can run the ball, they should win this matchup decisively, but if they can't, Virginia Tech has the ability to make life uncomfortable for King and the rest of the offense.
Georgia Tech's defense vs Virginia Tech's offense
The Yellow Jackets have not been an awful defensive unit under first year coordinator Blake Gideon, but there are enough holes here for Virginia Tech to exploit.
Coming into the game, Georgia Tech ranks 50th in PPG allowed, 105th in rushing yards allowed per game, 45th in passing yards allowed per game, and 66th in total yards per game. Virginia Tech's offense ranks 96th in points per game, 69th in rushing yards per game, 90th in passing yards per game, and 87th in total yards per game.
What Virginia Tech does best on offense is run the ball and that is what Georgia Tech has struggled to stop the most this season. They are going to be without key defensive lineman Akelo Stone for this game and they are going to have to rely on others along the front four to help contain the Hokies rushing attack.
The big question for Virginia Tech is if running back Terion Stewart is going to play on Saturday. He was listed as questionable on the latest availability report and is the leading rusher for the Hokies with 301 yards on 35 carries, averaging nearly nine yards per carry. Missouri State transfer Marcellous Hawkins has 282 yards on 55 carries this season and quarterback Kyron Drones is a major rushing threat as well.
Can Georgia Tech slow down the Hokies ground game? The passing attack is nothing special and Georgia Tech has been able to slow down most passing games this season. The top two receivers to know on the Hokies offense are Wake Forest transfer Donovan Greene and Ayden Greene. Safety Omar Daniels is the only Yellow Jacket with an interception this season, but Drones is far from perfect when it comes to taking care of the football. If there is a game for Georgia Tech to breakout and force multiple turnovers on that side of the ball, this would be the one.
Georgia Tech has to win the battle up front against a banged up Virginia Tech O-Line and the tackling has to be at its best. If Virginia Tech can't run the ball, I don't think there is a lot of room for them to be able to win this game. If they can and keep it out of Haynes King's hands, the Yellow Jackets could be in trouble.
How to Watch
TV: ACC Network
• Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
• Analyst: Steve Addazio
• Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 137 or 193
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Yellow Jackets are 14.5-point favorites over Virginia Tech, and the over/under is 54.5.
Score Prediction
While Georgia Tech has not been the most trustworthy team when they are favored, especially by double-digits, they are just a much better team than Virginia Tech. As long as the Yellow Jackets can limit Virginia Tech's ground game and run the ball well themselves, I think they will be able to get a win at home and reach 6-0 for the first time since 2011.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 34, Virginia Tech 23