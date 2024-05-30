Game Times Revealed For Georgia Tech's Matchups vs Georgia State, Syracuse, VMI, and NC State
More game times are starting to be released for Georgia Tech's 2024 schedule.
Earlier today, it was reported by Ross Dellenger at Yahoo Sports that Georgia Tech and Georgia's rivalry game is going to be moved to Black Friday and be at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The week zero game time vs Florida State was announced a couple of weeks ago and it will be at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN.
Georgia Tech will host Georgia State in a primetime matchup on Aug. 31st at 8:00 p.m. on ACC Network. The following week, Georgia Tech will hit the road to face Syracuse and that game will be at 12:00 p.m. and also be televised by the ACC Network. The following week, Georgia Tech host VMI and that game will take place at 3:00 and can be seen on the ACC Network Extra. The Yellow Jackets Nov. 21st matchup vs NC State will be at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, that game will be on a Thursday night.
This will be the first meeting between Georgia State and Georgia Tech in the two program's history. Georgia Tech defeated Syracuse last season to clinch its first bowl appearance since 2018. The last time that the Wolfpack and Yellow Jackets met was in 2020 in Raleigh, a game that NC State won 23-13. The last time that they played in Atlanta was in 2019, a matchup that Georgia Tech won 28-26. The Yellow Jackets hold the all-time series lead over NC State 20-11.
Georgia Tech played Georgia almost as well as anyone did last year. Georgia won 31-23, but the Yellow Jackets were an onside kick away from getting the ball back and having a chance to tie the game up. In 2022, Key had his alma mater within six points of the No. 1 Bulldogs (13-7) in the middle of the third quarter before Georgia finally pulled away. In each of the past two seasons, Key has had this team playing better against the Bulldogs since the last time the Yellow Jackets won in 2016. In 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021, Georgia handled the Yellow Jackets with ease, but they have had to fight for the past two seasons to put Georgia Tech away.