Georgi Tech's Brent Key Sends His Well Wishes To Deion Sanders "I Just Really Wish Him A Full Recovery"
Yesterday in a press conference, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and his medical team announced that he was diagnosed with a cancerous bladder tumor this offseason but that he’s now cured after surgery that included removal of his bladder.
Colorado's week one opponent is of course Georgia Tech on Friday, Aug. 29th in Boulder and after the Yellow Jackets first fall camp practice wrapped up today, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key sent his well wishes to Sanders:
""First off, you know, I just want to comment on what he's (Colorado head coach Deion Sanders) going through. I just really wish him full recovery, speedy But we really just admire the courage it takes to come out and talk about that in public and really encourage other people and encourage other people to get themselves checked and tested. I mean, it hits home with a lot of people, I'm sure. So, you know, really look forward to him being on another sideline in a month from now. And man, gosh, just a terrible situation, but glad to see he's really pushed through it, you know, the really gritting the toughness that he has. I mean, that's why the team plays the way they do. So, you know, wish him a speedy recovery."
CBS Sports Brad Crawford recently listed why this is going to be a must-watch game on the opening weekend:
Reason to watch: Changing of the guard under Coach Prime without No. 2 and No. 12 leading the way
"Deion Sanders' tenure at Colorado enters a new era without two of the nation's top players from last year. The new-look Buffs will try to make their mark against a worthy, veteran-led adversary from the ACC. A bevy of transfers litter the two-deep at Colorado, a program most are expecting to take a step back in the Big 12 after winning nine games in 2024. Senior quarterback Haynes King takes his show on the road for the Yellow Jackets, who are no strangers to opening-week upsets after handling Florida State on the road last year in Week 1."
This is going to be a chance for a lot of people to see Georgia Tech play. Playing Deion Sanders and Colorado in a stand-alone window on ESPN is an excellent opportunity to get exposure to the program and a chance for Key to get a big win to start the season.