Georgia Tech Announces Kickoff Times For Three 2025 Games, Including Matchups With Clemson and Georgia
Georgia Tech Football opens their 2025 season three months from today. The Yellow Jackets will head to Colorado to face Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in a big week one matchup that got a primetime, Friday night kickoff on ESPN. That was announced a couple of weeks ago and today, three more kickoff times were announced, including the two biggest games of the season for Georgia Tech.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Georgia Tech vs. Gardner-Webb – 3:30 p.m.
TV: ACC Network Extra
Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
Saturday, Sept. 13
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson – Noon
TV: ABC or ESPN
Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
Friday, Nov. 28
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia – 3:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
With television arrangements for only four games set, Georgia Tech already has three games slated for either ABC or ESPN. In addition to Thursday’s announcement that the Yellow Jackets’ home contests versus Clemson and Georgia will appear on ABC and/or ESPN, it was previously announced that Tech’s season opener at Colorado on Friday, Aug. 29 will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Georgia Tech was the ACC’s most-watched team in 2024, with an average of 3.10 million viewers in games on Nielsen-rated networks, including an average of 8.5 million viewers for the Black Friday matchup versus archrival Georgia on ABC. The audience for last season’s edition Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate reached a peak of 11.5 million viewers during the game’s eight overtimes.
Additionally, Tech’s 24-21 win over FSU in the 2024 season opener was ESPN’s most-watched college football game of the 2024 regular season with 4.99 million viewers. The Yellow Jackets also played in ESPN’s second-most-watched game of the ’24 regular season, a 28-23 triumph over No. 4 Miami (Fla.) that drew 3.46 million viewers.
Kickoff times and television arrangements for the remainder of the Yellow Jackets’ 2025 schedule will be announced no sooner than 12 days before each gameday.
While it is still too early to be projecting much for the 2025 College Football season, Georgia Tech has been getting a little bit of hype as we head towards the summer. It is not hard to see why either.
In fact, one of the voices of the sport has pegged Georgia Tech to be a potential first time playoff time. On a recent episode of Josh Pate's College Football show, Pate was breaking down potential first time playoff teams and after talking about Texas A&M, he talked about why it could be Georgia Tech:
"You know another one that I have on my radar? I hinted at this earlier tonight but its Georgia Tech. I think Georgia Tech is a legitimate contender in the ACC. They have the 5th best odds in the ACC and I have already bet on them, I have backed this up with my own money. Haynes King is there again, they have excellent program identity, they are 26th in returning production and look at the schedule. They get Clemson at home early in the year and then they get Georgia late in the year. If they split those games? Look at the rest of it. None of those are gimmes because Georgia Tech talent roster is not going to be at the point where they could just roll the helmet out there on the field and think they are going to win a game, but they don't play Miami, they don't play Louisville, and they don't play SMU. If they were to get that Clemson game early, then everyone will start buying this, I am just trying to buy it before then. They could lose the Clemson game and still make it honestly if they just win out"
Coming into the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Georgia Tech has not had to face high pre-season expectations. The win totals in Vegas had them falling short of a bowl game in each of Brent Key's first two seasons as the head coach of his alma mater, but the Yellow Jackets exceeded expectations both times and ended up in a bowl game. Georgia Tech has played the underdog role pretty well, but with talented players returning, one of the program's best recruiting classes getting on campus, and a pretty solid transfer portal class from the winter and spring windows, the Yellow Jackets could enter the 2025 season ranked in the top 25.